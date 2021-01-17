COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland has agreed to a $3.5 million settlement with the parents of football player Jordan McNair, who died of heatstroke following a workout in 2018.
The amount was made public on Friday in a meeting agenda released by the Maryland Board of Public Works. It must be approved at the board’s meeting on Jan. 27.
The payout will be given to McNair’s parents, Marty McNair and Tonya Wilson.
Jordan McNair collapsed during an outdoor conditioning practice held by the team on May 29, 2018. The 19-year-old was treated at the team training complex before being transported to the hospital, where he died two weeks later, on June 13.
Wallace Loh, who was then president of the school, acknowledged that Maryland handled the treatment of Jordan McNair poorly.
“The university accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that our training staff made on that fateful day of May 29,” Loh told reporters in August 2018. “They basically misdiagnosed the situation. No vital signs were taken. Other safeguarding actions were not taken. For me, that’s enough for me to say I need to come to personally apologize (to the McNair family).”
The death prompted an investigation into the details of McNair’s treatment on the day he collapsed.
“There was a failure to identify escalating symptoms associated with exertional heat illness,” said Rod Walters, a sports medicine consultant, “including assessing vital signs, identifying the condition and aggressively treating the patient’s elevated core temperature. No apparatus was used for prompt cooling of the patient.”
The university eventually fired football coach DJ Durkin after accepting the resignation of Rick Court, the team’s strength and conditioning coach.
Maryland also put in stringent guidelines for practices to assure such a mishap would not occur again.
Ravens’ Ingram misses playoff game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram was inactive for the team’s AFC divisional-round playoff game at the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.
It marked the fourth time in five weeks the former starter won’t play in after getting passed on the depth chart by third-stringer Justice Hill.
For Buffalo, veteran defensive end Trent Murphy was active for just the second time in seven games.
NFL fines Ravens CB Peters for taunting
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $15,000 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct and “physical actions directed at the Tennessee (Titans) bench” in last week’s 20-13 wild-card-round win, according to a league source.
After recording a late interception with under two minutes remaining, Peters led several defensive players onto the Titans logo. Peters spun the ball on the logo and gestured in the direction of the Titans bench, while other teammates stomped on the logo, imitating a pregame confrontation Titans players had with coach John Harbaugh in the Week 11 meeting between the teams. The Ravens were flagged 15 yards for taunting.
BASKETBALL
Harden records triple-double in Nets debut
NEW YORK — James Harden delivered 32 points and a triple-double in his Brooklyn debut, Kevin Durant scored a season-high 42 points in his first game back with his former teammate, and the Nets showed off their potent potential in a 122-115 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.
Harden had 14 assists and 12 rebounds after being cleared to play earlier in the afternoon after all the players in the blockbuster trade that brought him from Houston had completed their physicals. Harden also had nine turnovers.
Spurs beat Rockets, end home skid
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio couldn’t match the intensity of the short-handed Houston Rockets for three quarters, yet a strong finish by the Spurs was enough to snap a four-game home losing streak.
DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, Dejounte Murray had 18 points and 10 rebounds and San Antonio rallied to beat an eight-man Houston squad, 103-91, on Saturday.
Mass on kidney to keep LeVert out indefinitely
INDIANAPOLIS — Caris LeVert’s debut with the Indiana Pacers has been put on hold indefinitely after an MRI revealed a small mass on his left kidney.
President of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard made the announcement Saturday, three days after LeVert became part of a blockbuster, four-team deal that sent perennial All-Star James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets and two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo to the Houston Rockets.
Pritchard did not provide details of the diagnosis including whether it was cancerous and declined to establish a timeline for LeVert’s return.
Notre Dame’s game canceled by virus
The men’s basketball game between Notre Dame and Howard scheduled for Monday has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns in the Howard program. The Bison had been set to host Notre Dame on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.