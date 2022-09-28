CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and minor cuts when he flipped his Porsche in a frightening single-car accident on Monday.
Garrett, who spent several hours being treated at a hospital, rolled his car on a rural road following practice. He was driving with an unidentified female passenge, who was also taken for emergency care.
Despite his many injuries, Garrett has not yet been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons (1-2).
The Browns released a statement Tuesday night saying they were “thankful that Myles, his passenger and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday.”
The team said its doctors concluded Garrett injured his shoulder, biceps and had some “minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts.”
“Myles didn’t suffer any fractures and has also cleared concussion protocol,” the team said. “Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity. Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week.”
Bears place receiver Pringle on injured reserve
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle will miss at least four games because of a calf injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday.
Pringle left in the first quarter of Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, after catching one pass for 11 yards. He has two receptions for 33 yards after signing with Chicago in the offseason.
The Bears also signed linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster.
Veteran Giants receiver Shepard has torn ACL
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on the New York Giants’ final offensive play in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday.
AUTO RACING
William Byron penalized for hit on Hamlin
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR on Tuesday docked William Byron 25 points and fined him $50,000 for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin in a retaliatory move missed by scoring officials.
The penalty dropped Byron to eight points below the cutline heading into Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The Hendrick Motorsports driver had been 17 points to the good, and third in the standings, before the penalty.
Kurt Busch hopeful he can return this year
CONCORD, N.C. — Kurt Busch said Tuesday he remains “hopeful” he will recover from a concussion in time to race again before the end of the NASCAR season.
The 2004 Cup champion has been sidelined since he crashed July 23 during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. He’s so far missed 10 races — both Ty Gibbs and Bubba Wallace have driven the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI since Busch was injured — and withdrew his eligibility to participate in the playoffs.
BASKETBALL
US women win record 27th straight at Worlds
SYDNEY — There’s been a long legacy of success for the U.S. women’s basketball team at the World Cup.
The names change over time, but the results don’t.
Kelsey Plum scored 20 points, Chelsea Gray added 16 and the United States routed Bosnia and Herzegovina 121-59 on Tuesday to break the team record for consecutive wins at the World Cup. The victory was the 27th in a row in World Cup play for the Americans, who haven’t lost since the 2006 semifinals against Russia.
NCAA puts Memphis on 3 years’ probation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NCAA put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand and a fine Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Penny Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban.
The NCAA had accused Memphis of four Level I and two Level II violations, considered the most serious infractions, and a total of seven alleged violations including lack of institutional control, head coach responsibility and failure to monitor.
GOLF
Mickelson asks to remove name from lawsuit
Phil Mickelson, the driving force among PGA Tour players in the rival LIV Golf series, and three other players asked a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players — Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones — and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August. The trial is not scheduled to begin until January 2024.
