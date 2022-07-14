CHICAGO — A new face is joining the crowd as the Chicago Bears completely rebuild at wide receiver, where they have Darnell Mooney and a cast of newcomers.
The Bears are acquiring N’Keal Harry, a former first-round draft pick by the New England Patriots, in a trade for their 2024 seventh-round pick. NFL Media first reported the deal.
Harry was a bust in New England as the 32nd pick in the 2019 draft — selected ahead of A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf, Diontae Johnson and Terry McLaurin — but the Bears are buying low and getting a player who should be motivated entering the final year of his rookie contract.
Harry reportedly requested a trade before last season, but that didn’t materialize. Now he has a new home where the depth chart is wide open two weeks before training camp.
The Arizona State product totaled only 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns over 33 games in his first three seasons. He had 12 catches for 184 yards and no scores in 12 games last season.
Harry was very productive for the Sun Devils in three seasons, especially in 2017 and 2018, when he combined for 2,230 yards and 17 touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder was able to use his size and strength to overpower defenders in college but hasn’t been a physical presence in the NFL.
The Bears have competition for playing time in Byron Pringle, signed to a one-year, $4.125 million contract, and third-round pick Velus Jones. Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis, Tajae Sharpe and 2021 sixth-round pick Dazz Newsome also are part of a crowded room.
Snyder camp says he’ll testify voluntarily
WASHINGTON — The attorney for Dan Snyder told the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday there is no reason for the owner of the Washington Commanders to testify under subpoena for the congressional investigation into the NFL team’s workplace culture.
Snyder’s attorney, Karen Patton Seymour, sent a letter to committee chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney confirming her client would participate virtually in the July 28 session from Israel while on a planned family trip.
BASKETBALL
LeBron clarifies Brittney Griner comment
LeBron James went on the defensive Wednesday after a snippet promoting his talk show “The Shop” left viewers with the impression that in his opinion of WNBA star Brittney Griner might be rethinking her country’s commitment to her while she sits in a Russian prison.
“My comments on ‘The Shop’ regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country,” the NBA star tweeted Tuesday night. “I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc. inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days!”
The show clip that generated the controversy ran Tuesday. Offering little context, it showed James asking “How can she feel like America has her back?”
NBA stiffens take foul penalty, keeps play-in
LAS VEGAS — The NBA has completed the process of changing the transition take foul rule, ending years of discussion about what to do with the long-maligned tactic.
And, also as expected, the play-in tournament is going to be around for the foreseeable future. The league’s board of governors finalized those two matters Tuesday, approving a plan to award one free throw when teams are disadvantaged by the take foul — as well as removing the “experimental” designation from the play-in element to the postseason.
BASEBALL
Blue Jays fire Montoyo, promote Schneider
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays fired manager Charlie Montoyo on Wednesday and promoted bench coach John Schneider to interim manager for the remainder of the season.
General manager Ross Atkins made the move even with the Blue Jays at 46-42 this season. They held the AL’s final wild-card slot when the day began but were in fourth place in the AL East.
Mariners rookie Rodríguez in Home Run Derby
WASHINGTON — Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium next Monday. Rodríguez will be the 14th rookie to particpate, and only two of those have won outright: Pete Alonso in 2019 and Aaron Judge in 2017. Alonso is the two-time defending champion and leads the eight-person field for this year’s Derby along with the Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber and Nationals’ Juan Soto.
CYCLING
Vingegaard seizes Tour de France lead
COL DU GRANON, France — The first big mountain stage shook things up at the Tour de France as defending champion Tadej Pogacar wilted toward the end of Wednesday’s 11th stage and lost the yellow jersey.
Jonas Vingegaard and his team Jumbo-Visma were the big winners on the stage as the Danish rider claimed the famed jersey from Pogacar, the two-time defending champion who had been the dominant rider so far but cracked in the final ascent on Wednesday and fell more than 2 minutes behind.
