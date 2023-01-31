Rutgers Iowa Basketball
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) shoots over Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy during their Big Ten Conference game Sunday in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes won, 93-82.

 Joseph Cress The Associated Press

IOWA CITY — Kris Murray scored 24 points, Ahron Ulis added 16 and Iowa defeated Rutgers, 93-82, on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten), boasting the conference’s top offense for five years running and averaging 80.7 points per game this season, became the first team to score 80 points on the Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4) this season. Rutgers entered with the Big Ten’s stingiest defense, yielding just 58.1 points.

