Adam Wainwright turned back the clock with a complete game on his 39th birthday as host St. Louis beat the Cleveland Indians, 7-2, on Sunday.
Wainwright threw a four-hitter for his 23rd career complete game and first in four years. The Cardinals snapped a four-game skid in which they scored six runs.
“It’s just, you know, a lot of hard work from a lot of different people have gone into making me able to pitch this year and pitch well,” an emotional Wainwright said. “You know, when you think you’re done three years ago, and you’re able to complete a game a couple years later, it’s a crazy life, a crazy game.”
Dexter Fowler homered and had three RBIs for St. Louis, which stopped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak. The Indians had won nine in a row on the road.
Wainwright (3-0) settled in after allowing a two-run homer to Tyler Naquin in the second inning. The right-hander struck out nine and walked two, going the distance for the first time since July 16, 2016, against the Marlins.
The performance even prompted the entire Indians team to salute him after the final out.
“That was special,” Wainwright said. “I’ll never forget it. Appreciate it. Thank you very much, Cleveland.”
Just as gratifying, he gave a much-needed breather to a St. Louis bullpen that worked 15 1/3 innings over the previous two games.
Yankees 8-5, Mets 7-2 — At New York: Gary Sánchez delivered the first pinch-hit, extra-innings grand slam in Yankees history, Deivi García made a strong impression in his big league debut and New York completed the sweep. The Yankees stormed back in the opener, erasing a five-run lead with two outs in the seventh to win in eight innings.
Dodgers 7, Rangers 2 — At Arlington, Texas: Cody Bellinger and the Dodgers set the National League record for home runs in a month, powering their way past Texas. Bellinger’s two-run drive gave the Dodgers 57 long balls in August after solo shots from Corey Seager and Will Smith.
Rays 12, Marlins 7 — At Miami: Willy Adames hit a grand slam, helping surging Tampa Bay finish a three-game sweep. The Rays have won 12 of 14.
Red Sox 9, Nationals 5 — At Boston: Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer in his major league debut, leading the Red Sox to the win.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 5, Royals 2 (10 innings) — At Chicago: — Prized rookie Luis Robert hit his first game-ending homer, a three-run drive in the 10th inning that lifted Chicago. Dane Dunning threw five no-hit innings before being pulled from his second major league start, and the surging White Sox won for the 11th time in 13 games to move into a first-place tie with Cleveland in the AL Central.
Tigers 3, Twins 2 — At Detroit: Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning, and the Tigers finished off a three-game sweep.
Blue Jays 6, Orioles 5 — At Buffalo, N.Y.: Teoscar Hernández hit a two-run single with two out in the ninth inning, lifting Toronto to its fourth straight win.
Mariners 2, Angels 1 (10 innings) — At Anaheim, Calif.: Pinch hitter Tim Lopes drove in Kyle Lewis with the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning, sending Seattle to the victory.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pirates 5, Brewers 1 — At Milwaukee: Josh Bell and Gregory Polanco homered off Brandon Woodruff and Pittsburgh beat Milwaukee. Bell broke a 1-all tie in the fourth with a towering, two-run blast that hit an SUV parked well above the wall in right-center as part of a promotion.
Giants 4, Diamondbacks 1 — At Phoenix: Johnny Cueto pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Alex Dickerson homered and had two RBIs, and San Francisco won its first road series.
Padres 13, Rockies 2 — At Denver: Eric Hosmer started San Diego’s power surge with his three-run homer in the first, Chris Paddack threw six efficient innings and the Padres routed Colorado.