Chicago Blackhawks executive Stan Bowman pledged Thursday to cooperate with an investigation into allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010.
The team’s president of hockey operations and general manager refused to answer a question about a meeting concerning the allegations 11 years ago that he was reported to be part of. Bowman cited ongoing litigation — the Blackhawks face two lawsuits — as well as the investigation being run by a formal federal prosecutor.
“The review itself is something that I do plan to participate in and I’m going to give it my full cooperation,” Bowman said. “We have some experts that we brought in. From my understanding these are well-respected people in the legal community, and I intend to fully cooperate with them.”
Bowman has been with Chicago since 2005 and been GM since 2009. The team won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2016 with him in charge of hockey decisions.
His video news conference prior to the NHL draft was Bowman’s first media availability since the allegations were first reported. Bowman opened by saying the team does not condone sexual assault or harassment.
Longtime Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville, now with Florida, said he reached out to the organization to say he “will support and participate in the independent review.”
The investigation into one of the NHL’s most high-profile franchises came after the two lawsuits were filed. The first alleges sexual assault by former assistant coach Bradley Aldrich during the team’s run to the 2010 Stanley Cup title, and the second was filed by a former student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan.
BASEBall
CHICAGO — One day after announcing he was stepping away from baseball, Yermín Mercedes was back with the Chicago White Sox’s Triple-A affiliate. The White Sox confirmed Thursday the surprising rookie who carried the team with his booming bat early in the season and got sent to the minors following a prolonged slump was in uniform for the Charlotte Knights’ game against the Durham Bulls.
CLEVELAND — The Tampa Bay Rays added a big bat for the remainder of the season, acquiring slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night. The Rays landed Cruz and minor leaguer Calvin Faucher from Minnesota in exchange for right-handers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman.
BASKETBALL
BOSTON — The most decorated man in NBA history will be giving the public a chance to own some of the prized memorabilia from his Hall of Fame career.
Bill Russell announced Thursday he is offering hundreds of items from his personal collection, including trophies, rings, basketballs, jerseys, letters, photos and other keepsakes. The items span his 13-year career as a player and coach for the Boston Celtics, and also feature mementos chronicling his work during the civil rights movement and beyond.
Russell will provide a portion of the proceeds to charities.
GOLF
BERKSHIRE, England — Darren Clarke shot a 5-under 65 on Thursday at Sunningdale for a share of the Senior British Open lead with James Kingston. Clarke had six birdies and a bogey on the Old Course in the final senior major championship of the year.
FOOTBALL
MIAMI — Miami has dismissed second-year freshman safety Avantae Williams after his arrest on battery charges.
Williams was arrested Wednesday night on three counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, according to Miami-Dade County arrest records. According to a police report obtained by The Miami Herald, Williams’ arrest followed an argument with his child’s mother, who is also pregnant with his baby.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Running back Saquon Barkley, coming off an ACL injury, is starting training camp for the New York Giants on the active/physically unable to perform list.
Barkley and five other players were placed on the list Thursday as the team’s quarterbacks, first-year players and those rehabbing injuries checked into training camp. They joined a group of rookies who reported Wednesday.
AUTO RACING
ALGONA, Iowa — An Iowa race track said Thursday that it will cut ties with an announcer who went on a racist rant against Black fans and athletes who kneel during the national anthem as a protest against racial inequality.
The Kossuth County Speedway in Algona, Iowa, said its leaders “do not condone” the comments made by the announcer before the races on July 15, but it called them an isolated incident. The speedway didn’t name the announcer or respond to a request for his name.