On Wednesday, ESPN reported that former President Donald Trump tried to help New England owner Robert Kraft with the Patriots’ Spygate controversy that happened 14 years ago. The long piece alleges that Trump tried to stop the late Arlen Spector from pursuing an investigation into the Patriots signal-stealing controversy.
Since the Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX, Spector, a long-time Pennsylvania senator, called for an independent investigation to see how many games the Patriots illegally videotaped.
This ESPN story reports that Spector told his ghostwriter, Charles Robbin, that someone contacted him, offering money if he “laid off the Patriots,” but refused to name the person.
Adam Vinatieri plans to retire
INDIANAPOLIS — Adam Vinatieri used his strong leg to become the NFL’s career scoring leader.
A surgically repaired left knee apparently will force him out. The 48-year-old former Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots star told former teammate and SiriusXM radio host Pat McAfee that he plans to retire.
Vinatieri scored 2,673 points and made 599 field goals, breaking both records previously held by Morten Andersen. Vinatieri also played in 365 regular-season games, second behind Andersen (382), and is the only player in league history to top the 1,000-point mark with two different franchises.
NFL expects full stadiums this season
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league expects full stadiums this season and players and staff are being encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“One of the things we’ve obviously learned over the last year is not to make projections too far out,” Goodell said Wednesday following virtual meetings with team owners. “Thirty-two teams are going to have to be in compliance with health officials on a local basis, do whatever is necessary to keep all personnel safe. But we do think it will be a much more normal experience. We do expect full stadiums.”
BASEBALL
Cubs place Hoerner on ILPITTSBURGH — The Chicago Cubs placed infielder Nico Hoerner on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring and selected outfielder Rafael Ortega from Triple-A Iowa prior to Wednesday night’s game against Pittsburgh.
Hoerner was injured while trying to beat out a bunt in the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s 4-3 victory over the Pirates. He is hitting .338 in 21 games. Ortega had a .250 batting average with four home runs for Iowa in 16 games. The 30-year-old has played in 143 major league games with four teams.
Brewers designate Lindblom for assignment
MILWAUKEE — Brewers right-hander Josh Lindblom has been designated for assignment after struggling as he shifted from the starting rotation to a bullpen role this season.
Milwaukee made the move while recalling left-hander Eric Lauer from its Triple-A Nashville affiliate to start Wednesday night. Lindblom, who turns 34 on June 15, has a 9.72 ERA in eight relief appearances this season.
Callaway banned through at least 2022
NEW YORK — Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway was suspended by Major League Baseball on Wednesday through at least the end of the 2022 season following an investigation of sexual harassment allegations.
Shortly after MLB’s announcement of the suspension, the Los Angeles Angels said they had fired Callaway, the team’s pitching coach since October 2019. The Angels suspended him on Feb. 2 at the start of MLB’s investigation.
Yankees’ Kluber out at least 2 months
NEW YORK — Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber is expected to miss at least two months with a right shoulder injury and first baseman Luke Voit is also headed to the injured list with a right oblique strain.
Kluber was pulled after three innings Tuesday against Toronto in his first outing following a no-hitter last week. An MRI on his shoulder Wednesday revealed a subscapularis strain.
Braves’ Ozuna sidelined for 6 weeks
The Braves will have to deal with another major injury, learning Wednesday that left fielder Marcell Ozuna will be sidelined for about six weeks with the hand injury he suffered the night before.
Ozuna returned from Boston to Atlanta for tests, which revealed fractures of the ring and middle fingers on his left hand, Braves manager Brian Snitker said.
GOLF
Mickelson, Brady to face DeChambeau, RodgersHELENA, Mont. — The next edition of The Match will feature PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau along with NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.
The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 4 p.m. CST, Turner Sports announced Wednesday.