NEW YORK — Major League Baseball postponed this weekend’s Subway Series to allow time for more testing and contact tracing after two members of the New York Mets tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Mets had their game Thursday night at Miami as well as Friday’s opener against the Yankees postponed on Thursday after the results were reported. MLB postponed the rest of the weekend series between the New York teams on Friday “out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing.”
The Mets flew home Thursday night and are in New York, and the team said in a statement the traveling party was tested at Citi Field on Friday morning before being sent home to quarantine. The team does not plan to work out this weekend.
Indians’ Francona undergoes surgery
CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona underwent a scheduled medical procedure for a gastrointestinal ailment on Friday and will likely miss the team’s three-game series against the Detroit Tigers.
At this point, it’s not known when Francona, a two-time World Series winner, will return. He has missed 14 games this season with health issues.
Torres, Paxton join Yankees’ crowded IL
NEW YORK — All-Star shortstop Gleyber Torres and left-hander James Paxton joined the New York Yankees’ crowded injured list on Friday.
Torres had an MRI on Friday that revealed mild strains in his left hamstring and quad, while Paxton had an MRI on Thursday that showed a low-grade strain in his left forearm flexor. Left-hander Luis Avilán was also placed on the injured list after an MRI on Thursday revealed left shoulder inflammation.
Royals’ Perez to IL with vision issue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals placed catcher Salvador Perez on the injured list with lingering vision problems and recalled Randy Rosario to add a left-handed arm in the bullpen ahead of their three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.
Perez woke up with vision problems Sunday and called Royals trainer Nick Kenney. He wound up visiting a specialist on Monday and was good enough to return to the lineup, but he’s been out with continued blurry vision the rest of the week.
Phillies acquire Hale from Yankees
ATLANTA — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-handed reliever David Hale on Friday from the New York Yankees to help their league-worst bullpen, sending back righty relief prospect Addison Russ.
Hale has appeared in 95 games over six seasons with the Braves, Rockies and Yankees. He has allowed two earned runs and made one save in six innings this season.
Orioles place Davis on injured list
BALTIMORE — Slumping Chris Davis has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the Baltimore Orioles, who recalled highly touted prospect Ryan Mountcastle and made him their starting left fielder Friday night against Boston.
Currently in the fifth season of a $161 million, seven-year contract, the former two-time home run champion has only six hits — none of them homers — and one RBI.
FOOTBALL
Chiefs’ Hill has mild hamstring strain
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has only a minor hamstring strain and the Kansas City Chiefs intend to be cautious with their dynamic playmaker, who missed practice Friday after pulling up while running a route the previous day.
That wasn’t the only good news on the injury front for the Super Bowl champs. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins was back for the first time in nearly a week along with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones; both of them had groin strains.
Jaguars’ Mauro suspended 5 games
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars defensive lineman Josh Mauro has been suspended without pay for the first five games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
The NFL announced Mauro’s suspension Friday, adding to Jacksonville’s string of setbacks at the position. This is Mauro’s second suspension for performance-enhancing substances; he served a four-game ban in 2018.
TCU QB to miss start of season
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU starting quarterback Max Duggan could miss at least the start of the season because of a previously undetected, life-long health issue that was revealed during preseason testing and has kept him out of practice.
Coach Gary Patterson wouldn’t reveal specifics about the issue, but said the sophomore quarterback was born with it. The undisclosed condition was discovered at a time when TCU has ramped up testing protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.
HOCKEY
Flyers beat Canadiens, clinch series
TORONTO — Ivan Provorov, Kevin Hayes and Michael Raffl scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers into the second round for the first time in eight years with a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6 on Friday night.
The Flyers won the series, 4-2, and are on to the second round in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2012. The Flyers will play the New York Islanders.
Milbury apologizes for comments
NEW YORK — Former coach and NBC Sports analyst Mike Milbury apologized Friday for saying during a playoff game broadcast that there weren’t women in the NHL bubble to disrupt anyone’s concentration.
The comments were made during Thursday night’s game between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals.
HORSE RACING
Kentucky Derby will run without fans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby will run without fans for the first time, Churchill Downs announced Friday, citing increasing COVID-19 cases in the area. It will be the second Triple Crown race this year without spectators. The Derby and Kentucky Oaks for fillies were postponed to Sept. 4-5 because of the pandemic.