CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs will receive much-welcomed relief help, but not in the form of a bullpen arm. Wrigley Field received federal landmark status in the National Register of Historic Places, seven years after ownership applied for the status, the team announced Thursday.
That approval will give the Ricketts family, who spent about $1 billion in renovations of the storied 106-year-old baseball shrine, access to federal income tax credits on the “1060 Project” that started at the end of the 2014 season.
The move provides the Ricketts family with financial help similar to what the owners of the Boston Red Sox received after Fenway Park underwent a similar face-lift more than a decade ago.
Chapman suspension reduced to 2 games
NEW YORK — Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman’s suspension for throwing near the head of Tampa Bay’s Mike Brosseau was reduced from three games to two after he appealed the decision. Major League Baseball announced the result of the appeal on Thursday. Chapman will serve the suspension at the beginning of next season.
MLB minimum rises to $570K next year
NEW YORK — The major league minimum salary will rise to $570,500 next season, a hike of $7,000.
Under Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement with the players’ association, the minimum was $535,000 in 2017, $545,000 in 2018 and $555,000 in 2019.
FOOTBALL
Maryland-Michigan State game canceled
The Big Ten game Saturday between Maryland and Michigan State has been canceled after a COVID-19 outbreak on the Terrapins resulted in a positive test for coach Michael Locksley. It’s the second straight cancellation for the Terrapins, who were scheduled to face Ohio State last week before several players on the team contracted the coronavirus.
Pac-12 to allow non-conference flexibility
SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 Conference has approved a plan to allow member schools to schedule nonconference football opponents subject to certain conditions if games are canceled. The conference has had five of its 18 scheduled games during the first three weeks canceled amid COVID-19 issues.
Bears place return specialist on IR
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears placed punt returner Dwayne Harris on injured reserve Thursday because of a triceps injury. Harris, signed to the practice squad late last month, has appeared in three games, averaging 8.1 yards on 10 punt returns. He was injured in Chicago’s loss to Minnesota on Monday night.
Former Super Bowl MVP Scott dies at 75
MIAMI — Jake Scott, the star safety who was the most valuable player in the Super Bowl that completed the Miami Dolphins’ 1972 perfect season, died Thursday in Atlanta. He was 75. Scott died after a fall down a stairway that left him in a coma, former teammate Dick Anderson said.
Scott played in three consecutive Super Bowls, won back-to-back championship rings and made the Pro Bowl five years in a row with Miami.
Jaguars place CB Henderson on IR
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars placed rookie cornerback CJ Henderson on injured reserve Thursday with a groin injury, creating a huge hole in their secondary days before hosting unbeaten Pittsburgh. The Jaguars (1-8), who have lost eight in a row, could get nickel cornerback D.J. Hayden back against the Steelers (9-0).
Jets CB Poole to miss rest of season
NEW YORK — The New York Jets’ suddenly thin and inexperienced secondary took another big hit. Veteran cornerback Brian Poole is having surgery on his injured shoulder, and coach Adam Gase confirmed Thursday that Poole will be out the rest of the year.
BASKETBALL
Warriors’ Thompson to miss season
SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the upcoming season, the team said Thursday. The team said in a tweet that an MRI performed in Los Angeles had confirmed the injury. Thompson was injured during a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday.
Source: Hayward exercises opt-out clause
BOSTON — Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward opted out of the final year of a contract that would have paid him $34.1 million, making him a free agent, a person familiar with the situation said Thursday.
Source: Hawks trade Dedmon to Pistons
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to trade center Dewayne Dedmon to the Detroit Pistons for guards Tony Snell and Khyri Thomas, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.
DePaul pauses team activities
DePaul men’s basketball is pausing all team activities following positive COVID-19 test results, and the first three games of the season are being canceled. The test results were in the team’s Tier 1 group, which includes athletes, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.
Albany cancels season opener
UAlbany men’s basketball has canceled its season-opener at home against Marist, and the Great Danes won’t participate in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament at Mohegan Sun in December. The Great Danes have not practiced since Nov. 2.
GOLF
Villegas, Wallace lead at Sea Island
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Moving on from a devastating summer of losing his child, Camilo Villegas made a 10-foot birdie putt on his final hole Thursday for a 6-under 64 and a share of the lead with Matt Wallace in the RSM Classic.
They were a shot ahead of eight players, a group that included Sea Island resident Patton Kizzire and Robert Streb.