News in your town

Brewers promote Matt Arnold to senior VP and general manager

Big 12 Preview: No. 4 Baylor women favored, eager to begin

Upcoming ESPN documentary examines Woods and racial identity

More than the Score: Fish, Heiar continue local swimming tradition

Sports briefs: Wrigley Field receives federal landmark status

Chiefs continue to rely on rookies and second-year pros

Bears seek answers for offense as they stumble into bye

This year's Big Ten title chase shows defense still matters