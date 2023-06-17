London Series Bigger Field Baseball

A general view of the London Stadium, home of West Ham United, as the pitch is transformed into a baseball field Thursday, June 15, 2023. The baseball field being installed at London Stadium will be slightly bigger than the one in 2019. The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play two games at the home of Premier League club West Ham next weekend. (Lucy North/PA via AP)

 Lucy North

St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs hitters will have to work a little harder to match the Yankees-Red Sox slugfests from 2019 when they play in London because the fences are being pushed back.

The center field wall will be 392 feet from home plate, seven feet deeper than four years ago, as part of changes that Major League Baseball said came about because of some seat restructuring at London Stadium and not because of the high scores in New York’s two wins over Boston.