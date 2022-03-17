CHICAGO — The Cubs showed they’re serious about competing again after selling off their stars last year, agreeing to a contract with Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki.
Suzuki agreed to an $85 million, five-year deal, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person, confirming several reports, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a successful physical.
Chicago will pay an additional $14,625,000 as a posting fee to Suzuki’s club, the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan’s Central League.
The Cubs also agreed to a one-year deal with veteran reliever David Robertson and placed right-hander Codi Heuer — recovering from Tommy John surgery — on the 60-day injured list.
Bryant agrees to deal with Colorado
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Veteran slugger Kris Bryant has agreed to a $182 million, seven-year deal to join the Colorado Rockies, according to a person familiar with the agreement.
The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because its completion is pending a successful physical.
Red Sox’s Sale to miss opener again
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The baseball lockout ended, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora was finally able to call his players. That’s when Chris Sale gave them the bad news: He was injured again.
A seven-time All-Star and the Boston ace when healthy, Sale said Wednesday that he will spend opening day on the injured list for the third straight season — this time with a stress fracture in his rib cage.
Braves sign Rosario, Dickerson
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Eddie Rosario, the 2021 NLCS MVP, to a two-year contract with $18 million guaranteed on Wednesday. The defending World Series champion Braves added more outfield depth by signing Alex Dickerson to a $1 million, one-year deal that is not guaranteed.
Blue Jays acquire Olson from Oakland
TORONTO — All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the payroll-shedding Oakland Athletics for four players on Wednesday.
Oakland received right-hander Gunnar Hoglund, Toronto’s top pick in the 2021 amateur draft, minor league left-hander Zach Logue, left-handed reliever Kirby Snead, and infielder Kevin Smith.
Royals reuniting with Greinke
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals agreed with six-time All-Star Zack Greinke on a $13 million contract for this season, reuniting the left-hander with the club that drafted him in the first round two decades ago, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Schwarber to Phillies on 4-year deal
PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Schwarber is coming to Philadelphia, agreeing Wednesday to a four-year deal with the Phillies worth about $80 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The agreement is subject to a successful physical.
Padres’ Tatis undergoes wrist surgery
PEORIA, Ariz. — All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres had surgery on his broken left wrist on Wednesday. General manager A.J. Preller said earlier this week that the $340 million superstar is expected to miss three months. Tatis led the NL with 42 homers in 2021 and was third in the NL MVP balloting.
FOOTBALL
Buck, Aikman moving to Monday night
ESPN announced on Wednesday a move that has been in the works for nearly a month — Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be broadcasting “Monday Night Football.” Buck and Aikman have been doing games together since 2002, when they became Fox’s top crew. They will tie Pat Summerall and John Madden’s record for the longest NFL booth pairing this year at 21 seasons.
Bears agree to deals with Scales, Simmons
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year extension and offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons to a one-year contract on Wednesday.
Scales has played in 88 games over six seasons with the Bears and one with the Baltimore Ravens. Simmons was a 2020 seventh-round pick out of Tennessee State.
Vikings sign trio of free agents
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings began to pick away at their offseason to-do list as free agency formally opened on Wednesday, re-signing punter Jordan Berry and agreeing to contract terms with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, tight end Johnny Mundt and interior offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann.
Chiefs retain backup QB Henne
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a $2 million contract with quarterback Chad Henne, keeping their longtime backup to Patrick Mahomes in the fold for next season, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.