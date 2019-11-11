Ryan Tannehill threw a 23-yard touchdown to Adam Humphries with 23 seconds left, and the Tennessee Titans blocked a last-second field goal attempt to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-32, on Sunday in Nashville to spoil the return of NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes threw for 446 yards and three touchdowns. His best play came with the pocket collapsing around him when he jumped up to throw over the linemen to Mecole Hardman who ran for a 63-yard TD with 11:54 left and a 29-20 lead.
Mahomes looked very healthy playing for the first time since dislocating his right kneecap Oct. 17. He got lucky when his first pass first ruled an interception was overturned by replay for Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro trapping the ball on the ground. Mahomes capped the Chiefs’ first drive with a 3-yard shovel pass to Travis Kelce.
Falcons 26, Saints 9 — At New Orleans: Matt Ryan passed for two touchdowns and Atlanta ended its six-game slide with a victory over the Saints that stopped New Orleans’ six-game winning streak.
Browns 19, Bills 16 — At Cleveland: Baker Mayfield threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins with 1:44 left and Cleveland snapped a four-game losing streak — and took some pressure off first-year coach Freddie Kitchens.
Ravens 49, Bengals 13 — At Cincinnati: Lamar Jackson threw for three touchdowns in a near-perfect passing performance and added a sensational 47-yard scoring run, Marcus Peters got his third pick-6 of the season — this one off rookie Ryan Finley — and Baltimore won its fifth in a row.
Buccaneers 30, Cardinals 27 — At Tampa, Fla.: Jameis Winston threw for 358 yards and one touchdown, helping Tampa Bay rally to snap a four-game losing streak.
Jets 34, Giants 27 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Le’Veon Bell scored a go-ahead 1-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter after a 33-yard pass interference penalty on DeAndre Baker, and the Jets rallied and then held on to beat the Giants for Big Apple bragging rights.
Steelers 17, Rams 12 — At Pittsburgh: The Steelers forced four turnovers — including a 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick — in an ugly victory that pushed their winning streak to four games and dealt the Rams’ chances of chasing down Seattle and San Francisco in the NFC West a serious blow.
Dolphins 16, Colts 12 — At Indianapolis: Ryan Fitzpatrick scored on an 11-yard run in the first half and Miami made a late stop to preserve a victory over Indianapolis.