DYERSVILLE, Iowa — For most teams, a trip to Des Moines every four years is a sign of success. But for the Dyersville Beckman boys soccer team, 2017 seemed like forever ago.
Unfortunately, they’ll have to wait one more year.
Class 1A No. 12-ranked North Fayette Valley ended No. 2 Beckman’s season Wednesday night with a 2-1 victory in the Class 1A Substate 3 championship at Beckman High School.
The Blazers (16-4) were looking to make their eighth state tournament appearance in school history, with state championships in 2015 and 2016, and their first since 2017.
“I’m absolutely proud of our guys,” Beckman coach Mirek Laskowski said. “To start from scratch and have a good season and end up 16-4, it’s a great achievement for the boys. They make me look good and we had a great season and we will be back next year.”
The first half was largely a defensive battle with each team controlling the possession rather equally. North Fayette Valley largely controlled the first 20 minutes and Beckman was on the attack the last 20 minutes.
The Tigerhawks grabbed the lead at 34:41 when scoring-leader Sam Nefzger was able to control a bouncing ball 10 yards out and fired it past Beckman goalkeeper Hunter Douglas for an early 1-0 advantage.
The visitors nearly extended their lead in the 29th minute when Douglas was forced to make an aggressive save on a header off of a throw-in, and again in the 27th when Max Mullis’ sliding tackle prevented an open goal opportunity.
Conner Grover narrowly missed tying the match in the 20th minute when his free kick after a foul clanged off the crossbar. Lane Kramer had another opportunity in the 13th minute with an open right side of the field, but couldn’t quite gain the angle for a clean look.
Blazers’ leading-scorer Logan Burchard finally got the equalizer in the 11th minute after the Tigerhawks were flagged for contact within the goalie box, setting up a penalty kick opportunity. Burchard calmly buried it in the lower left corner, knotting the score at 1.
Beckman was unable to carry that momentum into the break, however. A hand-ball penalty in the final minute of the half set up a penalty kick for North Fayette Valley. Jonah Moore snuck it past Douglas for a 2-1 advantage after 40 minutes.
The Blazers came out of the break on a fierce offensive attack. Burchard nearly knotted the game at 2 just two minutes in, but his left-footer just missed sneaking inside the right corner.
Just minutes later, Beckman’s offensive tirade was in rapid-fire mode, but unable to get the game-tying goal by a matter of inches. Kramer sent a 25-yarder that seemed destined for the back of the net, but again was denied by the crossbar.
In the midst of another offensive attack in the 32nd minute, Kramer was again denied by the post and North Fayette keeper Kale Rodgers made a one-handed save on Trent Arens’ blast.
“The score maybe does not give you a perfect picture of the game,” Laskowski said. “The second half we were dominating with so many good shots; we can’t change it, but it’s just unfortunate.”
The Blazers seemed destined to tie the match or even grab the lead during the second half as they constantly pushed the Tigerhawk defense deep in the zone for the final 40 minutes, but it was not to be as the equalizer never came.
Bryce Boekholder and Kramer had Beckman’s had two final solid scoring opportunities but neither materialized. Boekholder’s lofted right-footer sailed just high and Kramer’s shot was on goal, but handled by Rodgers.
“That was our half,” Laskowski said. “Just Lane, he had four chances. How the ball can go to the far pole and never go into the net that many times is just absolutely crazy. I don’t know, there must be some magic in the goal.”