Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 35 points, going over 10,000 in his career, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls 130-127 on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Leonard reached the milestone on one of his five 3-pointers in the third quarter, when he scored 21 points. His points and 3-pointers made were the most in a single quarter in his career. Leonard’s last 3-pointer in the quarter gave the Clippers their first lead since they scored the game’s first basket. In all, he had seven 3-pointers, tying his career high.
Paul George had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for the Clippers, who avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season. Lou Williams added 21 points off the bench.
Zach LaVine led six Bulls in double figures with a season-high 45 points — four off his career high — and he made a season-best 10 3-pointers. Garrett Temple added 18 points and Patrick Williams had 17 points. Coby White had a career-high 13 assists. Chicago dropped its third in a row for the first time since starting the season 0-3.
Lakers 120, Rockets 102 — At Houston: Anthony Davis had 27 points, LeBron James added 18 and Los Angeles won for the sixth time in seven games with a victory over Houston. It was a testy game that included five technical fouls, two flagrant fouls and the first-half ejections of Markieff Morris and DeMarcus Cousins.
Thunder 129, Nets 116 — At New York: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points to lead Oklahoma City over Brooklyn. Gilgeous-Alexander was one of six players to finish in double-figure scoring for the Thunder, who won their third straight and beat Brooklyn for the fifth consecutive time.
Nuggets 114, Knicks 89 — At New York: Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in another short night, and Denver reached .500 for the first time this season with a victory.
Jazz 96, Pistons 86 — At Detroit: Donovan Mitchell scored 13 of his 28 points in a decisive first quarter, and Utah held on for a victory over Detroit. Jerami Grant scored 28 points for the Pistons, who cut the deficit to six late in the third quarter. They had the ball down five late in the fourth, but Rudy Gobert blocked a shot by Mason Plumlee, and Mike Conley made two free throws to make it 93-86 with 1:00 remaining.
Timberwolves 96, Spurs 88 — At Minneapolis: D’Angelo Russell had 27 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a seven-game losing streak. Russell scored eight of his points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer to tie the score with 7:02 left and two free throws to ice it with 31.5 seconds remaining. Russell and Malik Beasley, who added 24 points, helped the Wolves get their first win since Dec. 26.
Warriors 106, Raptors 105 — At San Francisco: Damion Lee converted the tying and go-ahead free throws with 3.3 seconds left and Golden State withstood a rough fourth quarter to hold off Toronto despite uncharacteristic struggles by Stephen Curry.