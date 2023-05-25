More than half of the respondents to an NCAA-commissioned survey of 18- to 22-year-olds acknowledged placing sports wagers, with two-thirds of those who live on college campuses saying they engage in betting.
The NCAA announced the results Wednesday, less than a month after the baseball coach at Alabama and athletes at Iowa and Iowa State were found to have made sports wagers in violation of NCAA rules.
The purpose of the survey was to explore the prevalence of sports wagering behaviors. The Boston-based polling firm Opinion Diagnostics conducted the online survey last month and received 3,527 responses. The pool was almost evenly divided between college students and young adults not attending college.
The NCAA said it would commission an athlete-only survey this fall.
The growth of online betting platforms and gambling operator advertising prompted the survey, NCAA President Charlie Baker said.
“We needed a new baseline so we can better understand what student-athletes are experiencing on their campuses and among their peers so we can best help them deal with the potentially disruptive dynamic of legal sports betting,” Baker said.
BASKETBALL
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee conducted a welfare check Wednesday on suspended Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and say “he is fine” after cryptic messages appeared on his Instagram account and were later deleted.
The post from earlier Wednesday included messages and pictures saying “Love ya ma,” “Love ya pops” and “You da greatest babygirl love ya.” A fourth message simply read: “Bye.”
Morant, 23, was suspended from all team activities following a video of him holding a gun that circulated May 13 on social media. The video was the two-time All-Star’s second display of a firearm within three months in a social media
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A judge denied bond Wednesday for former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, who is facing a capital murder charge related to a fatal shooting near campus.
Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Daniel Pruet said at a hearing Wednesday that the bond issue could be revisited later.
Miles has pleaded not guilty in the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The former reserve forward and Michael Lynn Davis, both 21 at the time, are charged with capital murder.
FOOTBALL
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets hosted punter Matt Araiza for a workout at the team’s facility Wednesday, six days after a San Diego State investigation found no wrongdoing by him in an alleged gang rape at an off-campus party in October 2021.
Joe Linta, Araiza’s agent, confirmed the punter’s visit with the Jets during an interview on WFAN Sports Radio in New York. ESPN first reported what is believed to be Araiza’s first workout for an NFL team since he was released by Buffalo last August.
BASEBALL
CARSON CITY, Nev. — Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo announced Wednesday a tentative agreement between his office, legislative leaders in the state and the Oakland Athletics for a stadium funding plan after weeks of negotiations over how much public assistance the state will contribute to a $1.5 billion ballpark in Las Vegas, according to a joint statement.
The tentative agreement indicates a funding bill will be introduced in the Nevada Legislature in the coming days with less than two weeks until the legislative session’s end. It still needs approval from both the state Senate and Assembly.
HOCKEY
SUNRISE, Fla. — Matthew Tkachuk scored a power-play goal with 4.9 seconds left, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 36 shots to cap off a brilliant series, and the Florida Panthers earned their first trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 27 years by beating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday night to win the Eastern Conference title in a sweep.
Tkachuk’s goal was his second of the night — and maybe the biggest in Panthers’ history. The Panthers will play either Vegas or Dallas for the Stanley Cup starting sometime next week; Vegas currently leads the Western Conference title series 3-0.
Florida won all four goals by a single goal, with three of them coming from Tkachuk in dramatic fashion.
DALLAS — The Dallas Stars will be without captain Jamie Benn for at least the must-win Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. Benn was suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday, one day after his ugly hit that ended with his stick on Vegas captain Mark Stone’s neck. The Golden Knights take a 3-0 series lead in Game 4 in Dallas tonight. If the Stars win, Benn will then miss Game 5.