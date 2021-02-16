KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 5-year-old critically injured in the car crash involving now-former Chiefs coach Britt Reid has woken up from her coma, according to an update posted late Monday on a GoFundMe page for the family.
Reid, whose employment with the Chiefs ended last week, struck two cars with his pickup truck on the night of Feb. 4, according to a search warrant application obtained by The Kansas City Star. The impact into the second vehicle injured two young children, including 5-year-old Ariel, who has remained in critical condition.
The GoFundMe page, organized by a family member on behalf of Ariel’s mother, has posted regular updates that Ariel is in a coma, but a three-word post Monday offered the first glimpse of positive news.
“Ariel is awake,” it read, offering no further details.
The page, which has reached nearly $500,000 in donations, previously stated that Ariel had swelling and bleeding in and around her brain.
BASEBALL
Cubs’ Hoyer plans to meet with core players
CHICAGO — Jed Hoyer plans to chat with Kris Bryant about his future during spring training. Also on deck for the top baseball executive for the Chicago Cubs: similar discussions with Javier Báez and Anthony Rizzo.
All three sluggers have contracts set to expire after this season, when they can become free agents. How much longer they remain in Chicago are big questions as the Cubs open spring training today in Arizona. Chicago hasn’t advanced in the postseason since reaching the NL Championship Series in 2017. A makeover is under way and it’s not clear how much longer three of its biggest stars will remain with the team. Bryant’s name, in particular, has come up in trade rumors. Hoyer said the Cubs have not engaged in talks with other clubs of late.
BASKETBALL
Spurs battling coronavirus outbreak
The San Antonio Spurs are dealing with a coronavirus outbreak among four players, the NBA said Tuesday, meaning the team will not play until the middle of next week at the earliest.
The NBA on Tuesday postponed five more games: the next three for the Spurs — at Cleveland tonight, at New York on Saturday and at Indiana on Monday — as well as the next two for the Charlotte Hornets while contact tracing is completed.
Knicks’ Robinson undergoes surgery
NEW YORK — New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will be out until after next month’s All-Star break after having surgery Tuesday to repair a broken right hand. The Knicks said Robinson would be reevaluated after the All-Star break.
Baylor set to resume play Feb. 23
WACO, Texas — No. 2 Baylor is set to resume the season Feb. 23 following a six-game hiatus that started because of COVID-19 protocols and there is plenty of uncertainty over the rest of the regular season. The Bears are scheduled to play Iowa State at home after the Big 12 announced the postponement of Saturday’s home game against Oklahoma State.