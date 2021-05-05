Clayton Kershaw lasted just one inning in the shortest start of his stellar career while Kyle Hendricks pitched a complete game for the Chicago Cubs in a 7-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in the opener of a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field.
Exactly 11 years after he went just 1 1/3 innings against Milwaukee in what was his shortest start, Kershaw (4-3) didn’t last long in this one.
The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner gave up four runs and four hits, including an RBI single by Anthony Rizzo and three-run double by David Bote. He faced nine batters in a 39-pitch inning as his ERA rose from 2.09 to 2.95. The Dodgers lost for the seventh time in nine games.
“It wasn’t good,” Kershaw said. “There’s really nothing you can do at this point. It’s embarrassing. No excuses. I was horrible. I just put our team in a really bad spot with a doubleheader.”
Manager Dave Roberts called it “an outlier of an outing” and said Kershaw was “fine, health-wise.”
Hendricks (2-3) went seven innings in his sixth career complete game and the longest outing for the Cubs this season. He gave up seven hits, struck out six and walked one while lowering his ERA from 7.54 to 6.07.
Hendricks did not allow a run until pinch-hitter Keibert Ruiz homered with one out in the seventh.
The Cubs, who had lost seven of nine, coasted despite shortstop Javier Báez making three errors. Jake Marisnick homered for Chicago.
Kershaw hadn’t allowed four or more runs in an inning of a regular-season game since a four-run sixth against Philadelphia on Sept. 18, 2017. The only other time he allowed four or more in a first inning was on Aug. 28, 2008, when he got tagged for five at Washington.
Kershaw gave up a one-out double to Kris Bryant, and things unraveled for him from there.
Rizzo followed with an RBI single. Báez walked and Matt Duffy singled to load the bases before Bote drove a three-run double off the wall in left-center to make it 4-0.
“We’ve been putting together great at-bats,” Hendricks said. “Our guys have been battling. We’ve been in a good mindset and to go out and do that off him early was huge, the kind of pitcher he is.”
Giants 12, Rockies 4 — At Denver: Brandon Belt hit a go-ahead single and a grand slam in a 10-run first inning that propelled San Francisco in a doubleheader opener.
Marlins 9, Diamondbacks 3 — At Miami: NL RBIs leader Jesús Aguilar delivered a tiebreaking single in a six-run eighth against Kevin Ginkel (0-1) following Miguel Rojas’ double, Corey Dickerson followed with an infield single, and catcher Stephen Vogt’s throwing error allowed Aguilar to score all the way from first.
Braves 6, Nationals 1 — At Washington: Huascar Ynoa (3-1) hit a grand slam and allowed an unearned run and four hits in seven innings, leading Atlanta. Ynoa drove a fastball from Tanner Rainey 427 feet to center field in the sixth inning for the first grand slam by a major league pitcher since Cincinnati’s Anthony DeSclafani on June 23, 2018.
Phillies 6, Brewers 5 — At Philadelphia: Andrew McCutchen hit a pair of solo homers and Brad Miller slammed a three-run shot to back Aaron Nola in the win. Milwaukee’s Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer to center to pull within 6-5.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 7, Astros 3 — At New York: New York broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth, when three runs scored on D.J. LeMahieu’s soft grounder that ended with a Alex Bregman throwing error.
Red Sox 11, Tigers 7 — At Boston: Alex Verdugo, Xander Bogaerts, Hunter Renfroe and Kiki Hernandez all went deep for Boston in the win.