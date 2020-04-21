With the distinct possibility of pro sports resuming in empty venues, a recent poll suggests a majority of U.S. fans wouldn’t feel safe attending games anyway without a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the Seton Hall Sports Poll, 72% of Americans said they would not feel safe attending games without a vaccine, though the number dropped to 61% among people who identified themselves as sports fans. Nearly half the respondents in the poll, which had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points, said they either didn’t follow sports closely or didn’t follow sports at all.
So even if fans are allowed back in stadiums or arenas, many may not come. And the financial losses in such a scenario will be significant without the revenue that comes from tickets, concessions and merchandise, among other things — even if money is flowing from lucrative media rights deals.
If the NBA and NHL have to cancel the rest of their seasons and Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer play only half their regular schedules, the losses in fan-related revenue could reach $3 billion, according to Patrick Rishe, director of the sports business program at Washington University in St. Louis.
FOOTBALL
No major hangups in NFL’s mock draft
The NFL’s practice draft Monday to test technology and communications for the real thing beginning Thursday night had no major hangups.
There were some technical glitches at the outset, when the Cincinnati Bengals were making the first selection, and at various spots, several people involved in the virtual test told The Associated Press. A few of them spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to comment publicly.
Supreme Court denies St. Louis petition
LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a petition from the Los Angeles Rams to send a lawsuit regarding their relocation from St. Louis into arbitration.
The court rejected the Rams’ long-shot petition Monday. The lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial in St. Louis late next year, or it could be settled out of court. The St. Louis parties allege the Rams and the NFL committed fraud and breach of contract while moving the franchise.
Vikings owners increase donation
The family that owns the Minnesota Vikings has increased its donations to COVID-19-related causes to more than $5 million.
New York and New Jersey residents Zygi, Mark and Lenny Wilf announced Monday that the bulk of the money has been earmarked to support health care workers, the elderly, food banks, social service organizations and Jewish philanthropic causes in New York, New Jersey, Minnesota and Israel.
The family made an initial donation of $500,000 last month.
Source: Jags looking to trade Fournette
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars are ready to move on from running back Leonard Fournette.
A person familiar with the decision said the Jaguars are actively looking to trade the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t made its plans public.
Jaguars waive receiver Lee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars waived oft-injured receiver Marqise Lee on Monday to create nearly $5 million in salary cap space. The 28-year-old Lee had been due to make $6.25 million this season and would have counted $8.75 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap. That’s a huge payout for a 28-year-old wideout who has three receptions for 18 yards the last two years combined.
BASKETBALL
Families join suit from Kobe crash
LOS ANGELES — Family members of four of the eight passengers killed in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant and his daughter have joined the NBA star’s widow in filing wrongful death lawsuits against the companies that owned and operated the aircraft.
The suits on behalf of three members of one family, and a woman who helped coach Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter in basketball, were filed electronically Sunday in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The pair of lawsuits comes about two months after Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, the mother of Gianna, also sued Island Express Helicopters Inc., which operated the Sikorsky, and its owner, Island Express Holding Corp.
Father of Purdue player dies of COVID-19
Purdue says the father of freshman men’s basketball player Brandon Newman has died of complications from the coronavirus.
Chicago police say 59-year-old Officer Ronald Newman died early Friday. He was a decorated officer, with 137 awards in his 19 years on the force. Newman spent the bulk of his career in the department’s 4th District on the city’s South Side.
Rhode Island’s Toppin transfers to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky has signed former Rhode Island forward Jacob Toppin, the brother of consensus national player of the year Obi Toppin of Dayton.
The 6-foot-8, 190-pound Toppin must sit out next season per NCAA transfer rules but will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while starting three of 30 contests as a Rams freshman.
BASEBALL
MLB teams can cut some staff pay May 1
NEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has made a move that allows teams to lay off or cut the pay of major and minor league managers, coaches, trainers and full-time scouts starting May 1.
Manfred has suspended uniform employee contracts that cover about 9,000 people, including general managers on some teams. Manfred cited the inability to play games due to the national emergency caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.
Atlanta, Boston, the Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati, the New York Yankees, Philadelphia and San Francisco are among teams that have committed to paying full-time employees through May. The Chicago Cubs will pay those on UECs and front-office staff through their May 29 paychecks.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League cancels season
The cage door is locked for the season on the Professional Fighters League, the latest combat sports promotion flattened because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The PFL has a unique MMA competition format that includes a regular season, a postseason and a championship event, meaning fighters could compete up to five times a year. The tightened schedule forced the PFL’s hand to move on; the league decided Monday to resume competition in spring 2021.
TENNIS
Jarry handed 11-month doping ban
Top 100 tennis player Nicolas Jarry was given an 11-month doping ban by the International Tennis Federation on Monday, stemming from a failed test at the Davis Cup Finals in November. In separate statements, Jarry, a 24-year-old from Chile, said he “accepted” the punishment, which will keep him from playing until Nov. 15, while the ITF said it “accepted” his explanation that two banned substances found in his urine sample came from vitamins made in Brazil.
SOCCER
Russian player dies suddenly
MOSCOW — A player for Russian soccer club Lokomotiv Moscow’s reserve team died Monday after suffering health problems while training. Lokomotiv said Innokentiy Samokhvalov became ill during an individual training session. He was 22.
Samokhvalov came through Lokomotiv’s academy and won a Russian junior title in 2016. He played for Lokomotiv reserve team Kazanka in the third division for the last two seasons.
Wuhan team finally returns home
MADRID — The soccer team based in the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in China is back home, nearly four months after it left for a preseason tour and got stuck abroad.
Wuhan Zall returned home this weekend after the government lifted the last restrictions on movement in the city where the COVID-19 outbreak emerged late last year. The nearly 50 members of the squad had been away since Jan. 2, when the team left to begin training for the Chinese league season.
TRACK & FIELD
Agent accepts 2-year ban
MONACO — An athletics agent who was filmed telling undercover reporters he could supply performance enhancing drugs has agreed to a two-year ban in a case that risked implicating Justin Gatlin in doping.
The Athletics Integrity Unit announced the sanction on Monday against Robert Wagner, while accepting he made “misleading and untruthful statements” to secure what he thought was a $250,000 contract for work.