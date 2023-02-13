Molly Davis scored a season-high 17 points, Caitlin Clark added 15 points and 10 assists, and No. 5 Iowa handily defeated Rutgers, 111-57, on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Clark, who came into the game second in the nation in scoring and assists, picked up her 13th double-double of the season in just 21 minutes. Monika Czinano had 14 points for the Hawkeyes (20-5, 12-2 Big Ten).

