PHILADELPHIA — Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back one day.
The rainout moved Game 3 to tonight at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be all clear. There was a smattering of boos at the ballpark when the washout was announced an hour before the scheduled first pitch on Halloween night.
Game 4 will now be played Wednesday and Game 5 is set for the scheduled travel day on Thursday night — Game 5 will compete with the NFL game that has, of all teams, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Houston against the Texans.
There will be a travel day on Friday if necessary. That had been the original date of Game 6.
Game 6 has been rescheduled for Saturday and Game 7 would be Sunday. All games will start at 8:03 p.m. ET.
Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. is set to pitch against Phillies lefty Ranger Suárez in Game 3. Noah Syndergaard had been scheduled to start for Philadelphia before the rainout.
Dodgers’ Turner wins Clemente Award
PHILADELPHIA — Justin Turner has won Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy.
The Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman was to be presented the award before Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night, two years after he was criticized by the commissioner’s office for violating coronavirus protocols by celebrating with teammates following the title-winning Game 6.
Turner, 37, was nominated for the award for the fifth time.
Manfred: Extra-innings rule could stay
PHILADELPHIA — Starting extra innings with a runner on second base, the rule adopted by Major League Baseball as a way to shorten games during the pandemic, might be sticking around.
“Both fans and players like it. The clubs like it. Seems like it has legs to me,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday night after announcing Game 3 of the World Series between Houston and Philadelphia had been postponed by rain.
Home teams went 113-103 in extra-inning games this year and are 262-263 in extras since the runner on second rule started in 2020, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Home teams were 312-294 in extra-inning games from 2017-19, Elias said.
FOOTBALL
Bucs place LB Barrett on IR
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed linebacker Shaquil Barrett on injured reserve and signed two other players to the practice squad.
Barrett suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens. He finished with three sacks in 2022, boosting his total to a team-leading 39½ over the past four seasons.
Harbaugh expects charges after scuffle
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh expects the four suspended Michigan State football players involved in roughing up two members of Michigan’s team to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.
Harbaugh said defensive back Gemon Green was punched by a Spartans player in the Michigan Stadium tunnel to spark the melee shortly after the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat their in-state rivals on Saturday night, and that teammate Ja’Den McBurrows was attacked when he tried to help.
Auburn fires coach Harsin after 21 games
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the proud program struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference.
Harsin went 9-12 overall and 3-5 this year. Auburn has lost four straight games while struggling against Power Five opponents, including a 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29 that proved the final straw. Auburn will owe Harsin 70% of his remaining contract — more than $15 million — and half of that must be paid within 30 days.
BASKETBALL
Iowa beats Truman State in exhibition
IOWA CITY — Kris Murray scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Iowa won its exhibition game against Truman State, 118-72, on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tony Perkins and Connor McCaffery combined to score 30 points on 6-for-7 shooting from 3-point range. True freshman Dasonte Bowen registered a game-high eight assists for the Hawkeyes.
NBA strips 76ers of 2nd-round draft picks
PHILADELPHIA — The NBA stripped the Philadelphia 76ers of second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 on Monday after an investigation into tampering during offseason free-agency moves.
The league said the Sixers engaged in discussions involving free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before the date when talks could begin. Teams were not allowed to have conversations with agents or players on free-agent contracts before 6 p.m. on June 30.
