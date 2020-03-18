Devan Douglas waited more than three years for this.
He has gotten a chance to visit 24 foreign countries, some of which he’d barely even heard of. He has visited nearly every state. He has made friends that will last a lifetime and experienced things he’ll never forget.
But in the back of his head he carried the idea that he wanted to come back to a more familiar place to show the home folks what he has been doing and what he has become.
The day hopefully was to arrive Sunday when Douglas was scheduled to visit the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Ill., as a member of the Harlem Globetrotters. It appears now as though it won’t happen because of concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The Globetrotters have suspended all games on their U.S. domestic tour through March 19 and the TaxSlayer has canceled all scheduled activities until at least mid-April. Five Flags Center in Dubuque scheduled the Globetrotters for a game on Friday.
“It’s what the people have been waiting for, what my family has been waiting for, what I’ve been waiting for,’’ Douglas said before the COVID-19 cancellations came about. “It’s really a special thing for me and I’m just really, really, really excited for this. It’s going to be a great opportunity for the fans and the people who have been supporting me to come back home and do it, and it’s going to be a very special moment. I’m looking forward to it.’’
It is not known if the games will be rescheduled for a later date.
Even if it is not, the 27-year-old Douglas already has had an amazing run with the world’s most famous basketball team.
Douglas, who goes by the name “Beast’’ for Globetrotter purposes, grew up in Davenport and played basketball at Clinton High School. After a modest college career at Kirkwood Community College and the University of Mary in North Dakota, he wasn’t really sure his basketball career would continue.
Then he was invited to participate in the dunk contest at the NCAA Final Four in 2016 and his life changed. He won the contest and caught the eye of the Globetrotters, who brought him in for a tryout and signed him for their 2016-17 tour.
“Coming out of Clinton High School, my whole thing was just to play professional basketball,’’ Douglas said. “The Globetrotters, they took me in as family and they have helped me out in tremendous ways in on-the-court stuff and off-the-court stuff. It’s a family thing so I want to keep going as long as I can.’’
He is now in his fourth season with the Globetrotters, who have delighted fans in 123 countries around the world for 93 years with their blend of basketball wizardry and fun. He said it has been “a lifetime experience.’’
The Beast’s primary role is as a dunk specialist although he has learned a great deal more about entertaining fans from Globetrotter veterans Cheese Chisholm and Hi-Lite Bruton, who have been with the team since 2001.
“Those guys make you want to work on other things besides just your strength,’’ Douglas said.
The Globetrotters travel incessantly so the players and coaches are with one another almost constantly. They get really close.
“It’s been a great opportunity to travel around the world and see things,’’ Douglas said. “It’s been great to meet people and especially my teammates. That’s been the greatest thing, accomplishing great friendships and brotherships and sisterships with my teammates and my coach as well. It’s been an unbelievable experience.’’
It does seem as though it would be a grind, though.
The Globetrotters have three teams, one of which tours overseas with the other two criss-crossing the United States, almost never taking a day off.
A week ago, Douglas’ team was in New Mexico, then it wound its way north and east from there. It had games cancelled in Oklahoma and Kansas this weekend and also will not play a scheduled game in Cedar Falls on Thursday.
It was to play in Cedar Rapids on Saturday before coming to Moline on Sunday.
Douglas said the schedule really isn’t as grueling as it sounds.
“It’s more excitement because you’re always traveling to the next city and that can be exciting, especially if you haven’t been to that city or country,’’ he said.
The players are able to do some sightseeing, but they also spend a lot of time working out and just hanging out.
“We’re all about uplifting each other and helping each other get better so it’s pretty cool,’’ Douglas said.
He said the most interesting place he has been is Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.
“It was amazing,’’ he said. “The weather was crazy hot but the people, the place, the experiences there were amazing and priceless. Going out there and showing the people what we do put a big smile on their faces and they were really thrilled.’’
The Globetrotters found time to venture out into the desert, where Douglas watched his teammates ride camels. He didn’t ride any.
“Nope. I was just going to watch,’’ he said.
He figured the game at the TaxSlayer would top everything else. He has eight younger siblings and almost all of them planned to be at the game, including John Miller, who just completed his high school career at Davenport Central.