MADISON, Wis. — Following a season that saw University of Wisconsin sporting events played in empty venues, Wisconsin athletics announced Wednesday that there will be no capacity limits at Badger home events this season.
The decision was made by UW Athletics officials following consultation with campus officials.
“We are thrilled to be able to welcome fans back to our venues beginning this fall,” UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said. “The thought of 80,000 fans in Camp Randall Stadium on a Saturday or a packed Field House cheering on the volleyball team on a Friday night gives me chills.”
Amid declining case counts across Wisconsin, a number of state teams have taken similar steps, including the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks. UW Athletics will use CDC guidelines and guidance from campus health officials at the time of the event to inform policies but at this time UW Athletics is not planning to require masks at events within its facilities.
“We’ve missed the energy of our fans so much,” UW Deputy AD Chris McIntosh said. “To be able to sit here in late June and look forward to full capacity in the fall is tremendously exciting. I’m ecstatic for our fans, our student-athletes and our staff.”
BASKETBALL
Young drops 48, Hawks take 1-0 lead on Bucks
MILWAUKEE — Trae Young scored 48 points as the Atlanta Hawks used a late surge to beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 116-113, on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Young added 11 assists and seven rebounds as the Hawks used some key baskets late to sink the Bucks, who once again find themselves in a 1-0 series deficit. Milwaukee was down, 2-0, to the Brooklyn Nets before rallying to win that series in seven games.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.
Celtics hire Nets assistant Udoka as coach
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have hired Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka to be their new coach, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Udoka, 43, played a total of 316 games over seven seasons with five NBA teams before retiring in 2012 and joining Gregg Popovich’s staff in San Antonio as an assistant coach. He was with the Spurs for seven seasons, including in 2013-14, when they won the NBA title. Udoka joined the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019 and was with the Nets last year.
LaVine accepts Olympic bid, pushes roster to 12USA Basketball now has a full 12-man roster for the Tokyo Games, after Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Detroit’s Jerami Grant accepted invitations Wednesday to join the team that will try to win the program’s fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal.
So, for now, the Olympic team that will be coached by Gregg Popovich in Tokyo: Washington’s Bradley Beal, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Milwaukee teammates Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Cleveland’s Kevin Love, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, LaVine and Grant.
BASEBALL
Mets’ Alonso will defend Home Run Derby title
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso took to Instagram to announce, complete with a photoshopped growling polar bear, that he will defend his Home Run Derby title this year at Coors Field.
“I had so much fun during the first one, so I was just like you know what, let’s do it again,” he said on Wednesday.
Alonso won the 2019 Derby in his rookie year, a historic season in which he recorded an MLB-best 53 home runs with the Mets. The event, along with all All-Star Game festivities, was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indians’ Civale to miss at least a month
CLEVELAND — Indians pitcher Aaron Civale will miss more than one month with a sprained right finger, the latest blow to Cleveland’s injury-ravaged rotation.
Civale, who is tied for the major league lead with 10 wins, injured his middle finger in a start against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. He underwent an MRI and was examined by Dr. Thomas Graham in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday. The Indians said Civale will be shut down from throwing for up to two weeks and the right-hander will miss between four to five weeks of game activity.
AUTO RACING
Gordon leaving Fox for Hendrick Motorsports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jeff Gordon will continue his duties as a Fox Sports broadcaster through the NASCAR season and 2021 calendar year, then he will turn his attention full-time to a new role at Hendrick Motorsports. The NASCAR Cup team announced Wednesday that Gordon has been named vice chairman of the organization.
He will assume the new role on Jan. 1, 2022 and will be second-ranking to team chairman and majority owner Rick Hendrick. Gordon, a NASCAR Hall of Famer, has a storied history with the organization he shared four Cup championships and 93 race wins with as a driver from 1992 to 2015.