ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison told the state trooper who clocked him going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone last week that he was speeding because of an emergency involving his dog.
The Associated Press on Monday obtained an updated copy of the citation issued to Addison and filed with the St. Paul city attorney.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Addison was pulled over without resistance in a Lamborghini Urus at 3:07 a.m. Thursday by a trooper who was also traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 in St. Paul about a mile outside of downtown.
Recommended for you
According to the citation, Addison said he was speeding because his dog was having an emergency at his residence. The nature of the emergency was not disclosed.
Addison said in a statement he made a mistake and used poor judgment. “I recognize and own that,” he said. “I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry.”
Raiders sign All-Pro CB Peters
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders signed two-time All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters on Monday in an effort to address one of their most pressing needs.
The 30-year-old Peters will be among the veterans who reports to the club today. Las Vegas’ training camp opens Wednesday. Peters was drafted in the first round by Kansas City in 2015 and has played for the Chiefs, Rams and Ravens.
Bills RB Hines to miss season
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines will miss the season after he sustained a knee injury when he was struck by a jet ski, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.
Hines was sitting on a stationary jet ski when he was struck, according to the source. Hines will require surgery, the person said.
Broncos’ Uwazurike suspended indefinitely
DENVER — The NFL suspended Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely Monday for betting on league games during the 2022 season.
Uwazurike, a fourth-round draft pick from Iowa State in 2022, becomes the latest in a growing list of players suspended for gambling on games or in NFL locker rooms. He will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024.
Florida A&M lifts ban on facility use
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M athletic director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes said Monday the football team will be allowed to resume using its facilities while the university investigates the unauthorized filming of a rap video, featuring some Rattlers players, in the team’s locker room.
All team activities were suspended Friday night by Coach Willie Simmons after a video by Tallahassee rapper Real Boston Richey was posted on social media last week showing him performing in the FAMU locker room, with some of the players and team gear.
BASKETBALL
Iowa’s Murray among Team USA picks
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Langston Galloway, John Jenkins and Eric Mika helped USA Basketball qualify for this summer’s FIBA World Cup, and they’re getting a reward for those efforts.
They are among 14 players announced Monday as members of the USA Basketball Men’s Select Team, which will gather in Las Vegas next week to train alongside the U.S. World Cup team as it prepares for the tournament that starts in Manila on Aug. 25. Also picked for the Select Team: Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, Detroit teammates Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, Houston’s Jalen Green, New York’s Quentin Grimes, New Orleans’ Herb Jones and Trey Murphy, Sacramento’s Keegan Murray, Boston’s Payton Pritchard and Minnesota’s Naz Reid.
BASEBALL
Twins place Buxton on paternity leave
MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton was placed on the paternity list Monday by the Minnesota Twins, who recalled outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul.
Buxton reached base three times in Sunday’s comeback win against the Chicago White Sox and immediately left to be with his wife, who would give birth to the couple’s third child.
Larnach, 26, has played in 47 games for Minnesota this season, hitting .211 with six homers and 31 RBIs.
Guardians transfer Bieber to 60-day IL
CLEVELAND — Guardians ace Shane Bieber, who has not pitched since July 9 because of right elbow inflammation, was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday in a procedural move. Manager Terry Francona said the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner did not experience a setback while rehabilitating in Cleveland, but is not on track to return until mid-September.
Braves land relievers Johnson, Hearn
ATLANTA — The NL-leading Atlanta Braves added a pair of relievers to their injury plagued bullpen Monday, acquiring right-hander Pierce Johnson from Colorado and lefty Taylor Hearn from Texas.