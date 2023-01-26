Iowa (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) at Michigan State (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten)
Time: 6 p.m. TV: FS1
Bottom line: Iowa visits the Michigan State Spartans after Kris Murray scored 22 points in Iowa's 93-77 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Spartans have gone 8-2 in home games. Michigan State averages 69.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game. The Hawkeyes are 4-4 in Big Ten play. Iowa is second in the Big Ten with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Filip Rebraca averaging 3.1. The Spartans and Hawkeyes match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.
Top performers: Tyson Walker is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State. Tony Perkins is averaging 10.8 points for the Hawkeyes. Murray is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.
Last 10 games: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.
Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.
