NASCAR CUP SERIES

Hollywood Casino 400

Site: Kansas City, Kansas

Schedule: Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)

Track: Kansas Speedway

Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles

Fast facts: Chase Elliott qualified for the round of eight in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year, but has never made it to the final race still in contention. ... Defending series champion Kyle Busch was among four drivers eliminated from the playoffs. He has just four races left to extend his streak to 16 consecutive seasons with at least one victory. ... The other drivers eliminated were Austin Dillon and Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola. ... Kevin Harvick will take a 13-point lead over Hamlin and a 32-point edge over Brad Keselowski into the weekend. Elliott is fourth, 40 points back.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Kansas Lottery 300

Site: Kansas City, Kansas

Schedule: Saturday, race, 6 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Kansas Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Clean Harbors 200

Site: Kansas City, Kansas

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m. (FOX)

Track: Kansas Speedway

Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.

FORMULA ONE

Next race: Portuguese Grand Prix, Oct. 25, Portimao, Portugal.

INDYCAR

Next race: Firestone Grand Prix, season finale, Oct. 25, St. Petersburg, Florida.

NHRA DRAG RACING

NHRA Fall Nationals

Site: Ennis, Texas.

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying and eliminations; Sunday, eliminations, semifinals and finals.

