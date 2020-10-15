NASCAR CUP SERIES
Hollywood Casino 400
Site: Kansas City, Kansas
Schedule: Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Track: Kansas Speedway
Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles
Fast facts: Chase Elliott qualified for the round of eight in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year, but has never made it to the final race still in contention. ... Defending series champion Kyle Busch was among four drivers eliminated from the playoffs. He has just four races left to extend his streak to 16 consecutive seasons with at least one victory. ... The other drivers eliminated were Austin Dillon and Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola. ... Kevin Harvick will take a 13-point lead over Hamlin and a 32-point edge over Brad Keselowski into the weekend. Elliott is fourth, 40 points back.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Kansas Lottery 300
Site: Kansas City, Kansas
Schedule: Saturday, race, 6 p.m. (NBCSN)
Track: Kansas Speedway
Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Clean Harbors 200
Site: Kansas City, Kansas
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m. (FOX)
Track: Kansas Speedway
Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.
FORMULA ONE
Next race: Portuguese Grand Prix, Oct. 25, Portimao, Portugal.
INDYCAR
Next race: Firestone Grand Prix, season finale, Oct. 25, St. Petersburg, Florida.
NHRA DRAG RACING
NHRA Fall Nationals
Site: Ennis, Texas.
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying and eliminations; Sunday, eliminations, semifinals and finals.
