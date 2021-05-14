IOWA CITY — Jerry Burns, head football coach at the University of Iowa from 1961-65, has passed. He was 94.
Burns, a native of Detroit, served as an Iowa assistant football coach under Forest Evashevski from 1954-60. He served as Iowa’s head football coach from 1961-65. As a member of the Hawkeye coaching staff, Burns was a part of three Big Ten Conference championship teams and two Rose Bowl victories.
The Hawkeyes posted a 9-1 record in 1956, winning the Big Ten with a 5-1 mark. Iowa ended the season with a 35-19 win over Oregon State in the Rose Bowl. Iowa posted an 8-1-1 record in 1958 to again win the Big Ten title, closing the season with a 38-12 Rose Bowl win over California.
Iowa was recognized as national champions in 1956 and 1958 by media outlets and was ranked in the final top 10 in both 1957 and 1960. Burns posted a 16-27-2 mark as the Hawkeyes’ head coach.
Following his years at Iowa, Burns served as the defensive backs coach with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers for two seasons. Green Bay won Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II both years.
Burns would later spend 24 seasons on the staff of the Minnesota Vikings. He was Minnesota’s offensive coordinator for 18 seasons before taking over as head coach for six years (1986-91). His time as offensive coordinator is the longest tenure in NFL history for an offensive coordinator with one team.
Packers add QB depth with Bortles
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have signed Blake Bortles as they attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team remains uncertain.
Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, will be reunited with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
The 29-year-old Bortles started 73 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014-18. Hackett was Jacksonville’s quarterbacks coach from 2015-16 and offensive coordinator from 2016-18.
Nagy going virtual for Bears rookie minicamp
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will participate virtually in the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend rather than in person because a close contact tested positive for COVID-19.
Nagy will not be on the field when quarterback Justin Fields and the team’s other rookies get to work today. They’re also scheduled to practice Saturday and Sunday.
Nagy will be able to observe remotely and communicate with coaches. He will also be able to lead team meetings, which are conducted via Zoom.
BASEBALL
White Sox get OK to boost attendance to 60%
The Chicago White Sox will get to play before larger crowds at home after the city and state increased capacity at their ballparks to 60% on Thursday.
The increase will take hold for the White Sox when they host St. Louis on May 24. Tickets at Guaranteed Rate Field will be sold in pods, with at least one open seat between pods in the same row. The White Sox will also have two sections for vaccinated fans only when they host the Kansas City Royals this weekend. Those sections will be sold at full capacity and with no distancing.
Yankees’ Torres positive for COVID
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and having previously contracted the coronavirus during the offseason.
Torres is among eight so-called breakthrough positives among the Yankees — people who tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. The Yankees said the team is undergoing additional testing and contact tracing.
Pujols clears waivers, becomes free agent
Albert Pujols has cleared waivers and is now a free agent for the second time in his career, officially bringing his tenure with the Angels to an end. A club signing Pujols, 41, would pay him only the prorated major league minimum of $570,050. The Angels are responsible for the remainder of his $30 million salary.
BASKETBALL
Source: T-Wolves sell to Lore, A-Rod
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has reached agreement on his $1.5 billion sale of the club to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, a person with knowledge of the negotiation told The Associated Press on Thursday. The deal, which Taylor previously said was contingent on Lore and Rodriguez keeping the team in Minnesota, was first reported by The Athletic.
HOCKEY
Ex-Blackhawks player sues team
A former Chicago Blackhawks player from the 2010 Stanley Cup championship squad has sued the team, alleging negligence in their handling of a sexual assault complaint against a former assistant coach.
The player, identified only as “John Doe,” alleges in the lawsuit filed April 30 that former video coach Bradley Aldrich also sexually assaulted a teammate. The player who filed the lawsuit is seeking $150,000 in damages.