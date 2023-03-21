NEW YORK — Rick Pitino is back in the Big East Conference.
St. John’s hired the Hall of Fame coach Monday to boost a storied program that’s been mired in mediocrity for much of this century.
The school announced the move on Twitter, and Pitino is expected to be formally introduced during a news conference today at Madison Square Garden.
Recommended for you
Following a successful run at nearby mid-major Iona, the 70-year-old Pitino was plucked away to replace Mike Anderson, who was fired March 10 after four seasons in charge of the Red Storm without making the NCAA Tournament.
Pitino has been to seven Final Fours and won a pair of NCAA championships, one each at Kentucky (1996) and Louisville (2013).
Pitino has a .740 winning percentage in 34 full seasons as a college basketball coach. He has guided five schools to the NCAA Tournament, including Boston University (1983) and Iona (2021, 2023).
He was dismissed at Louisville in 2017 after an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption led to allegations of NCAA violations. It was the third scandal, professional and personal, in an eight-year period with the Cardinals — but Pitino was eventually exonerated in the FBI-related case.
Georgetown hires Providence’s Cooley
WASHINGTON — Ed Cooley is the new men’s basketball coach at Georgetown. He has been hired away from Big East rival Providence in the hopes of rebuilding a once-proud program that dropped to new lows under former star player Patrick Ewing. Cooley leaves Providence with a 242-153 record after 12 years that included seven appearances and a total of just three NCAA Tournament wins.
Ole Miss stuns Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. — Madison Scott hit a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left that gave Mississippi the lead for good, Angel Baker scored 13 points, and the Rebels delivered on their declaration to get defensive, stunning top-seeded Stanford, 54-49, on Sunday night to reach the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 for the first time in 16 years.
LaVine, DeRozan lead Bulls past 76ers
PHILADELPHIA — Zach LaVine scored 26 points, DeMar DeRozan had 25 and the Chicago Bulls defeated Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, 109-105, in double overtime Monday night to snap their eight-game winning streak.
Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulls, who have won three games in a row and five of six. Chicago is fighting for the final playoff spot in the East.
Morant ready to rejoin Grizzlies
Ja Morant’s eight-game NBA suspension is over and the two-time All-Star guard may rejoin the Memphis Grizzlies. He was expected on the bench Monday night when Memphis hosted Dallas. It’s unclear exactly when he’ll play.
The Grizzlies announced Morant would not play against the Mavericks because of needing to condition for his return. Coach Taylor Jenkins would like Morant to practice or at least participate in a shootaround before seeing game action, even with 12 games remaining in the regular season.
BASEBALL
U.S. routs Cuba to reach WBC final
MIAMI — Trea Turner homered twice to give him a tournament-leading four, and the defending champion United States romped over Cuba, 14-2, on Sunday night to reach its second straight World Baseball Classic final.
Paul Goldschmidt and Cedric Mullins also homered for the Americans, who scored in seven of eight innings — putting up crooked numbers in five of them. Turner and Goldschmidt had four RBIs each. The U.S. plays Japan in tonight’s championship, trying to join the Samurai Warriors as the only nations to win the title twice. Japan rallied to a walk-off 6-5 win over Mexico in Monday night’s semifinal.
FOOTBALL
Huskers’ leading rusher suspended
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule announced the team opened spring practice with running back Anthony Grant suspended indefinitely to work on academics and other issues. Grant led the team in rushing with 915 yards and six touchdowns last season.
Rhule said receiver and kick returner Tommi Hill also is suspended. He did not specify a reason. Backup tight ends Chris Hickman and James Carnie and reserve cornerback Tyreke Johnson have left the team.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
St. Francis (N.Y.) to drop athletic program
NEW YORK — St. Francis College, one of the smallest NCAA Division I schools, announced Monday that its board of trustees has approved a plan to eliminate its athletic program at the end of the spring semester.
St. Francis sponsors 21 NCAA teams, including men’s and women’s basketball, and has been a member of the Northeast Conference for more than four decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.