The Chicago Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom and third base coach Willie Harris celebrate after Wisdom’s two-run home run during Tuesday’s 6-3 win at the Philadelphia Phillies. Wisdom tied the team rookie record with his 26th blast.
Patrick Wisdom and Alfonso Rivas hit back-to-back homers for the Chicago Cubs in a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Philadelphia.
The Phillies lost again to another team long out of the postseason hunt. The Phillies just dropped three of four at home to Colorado, which is 21-51 on the road.
Wisdom’s 26th home run tied Kris Bryant’s franchise rookie record.
Wilson Contreras led off the fifth with a single, Wisdom homered and Rivas followed with the first of his big-league career. It went from 1-0 to 3-1 on 12 pitches.
Rafael Ortega added an RBI double for a 4-1 lead. He added an RBI double in the seventh to make it 5-3 and scored on Ian Happ’s double.
The Phillies remained 4½ games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East and 2½ games behind Cincinnati in the wild-card race. San Diego and St. Louis are ahead of the Phillies for the second wild card.
The Phillies fell to .500 at 72-72 and have lost six of seven games.
Bryce Harper had an RBI double in the fifth, continuing his torrid pace, and scored in the inning to make it 4-3.
Cubs starter Adrian Sampson (1-2) gave up two runs in five innings. Rowan Wick struck out the side in the ninth.
Nationals 8, Marlins 2 — At Washington: Ryan Zimmerman homered, Erick Fedde pitched five solid innings and Washington beat Miami.
Rockies 5, Braves 4 — At Atlanta: Brendan Rodgers hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth inning, Trevor Story went deep in the second and Colorado held on to beat Atlanta.
Pirates 6, Reds 5 — At Pittsburgh: Wade Miley surrendered six runs on 10 hits and Cincinnati lost for the sixth time in eight games, falling to Pittsburgh.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Indians 3-3, Twins 1-6 — At Minneapolis: Triston McKenzie cruised through six innings of the first game of a doubleheader to beat Minnesota. Ryan Jeffers had four RBIs in the nightcap as the Twins gained a split.
Rays 2, Blue Jays 0 — At Toronto: Drew Rasmussen combined with four relievers on a three-hitter. Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi homered and Tampa Bay became the first AL team to reach 90 wins by beating Toronto.
Yankees 7, Orioles 2 — At Baltimore: Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton each hit two-run homers, Luke Voit, Joey Gallo and D.J. LeMahieu also went deep, and New York beat Baltimore.
Rangers 8, Astros 1 — At Arlington, Texas: Nate Lowe and Adolis Garcia hit two-run homers, DJ Peters added a three-run shot, and Texas beat Houston.