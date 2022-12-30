LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has spoken to the Chicago Bears about the vacancy at the top of the organization and is a candidate to become the team’s next president and CEO, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither the Bears nor the conference or Warren were making the discussions public.

The Associated Press

