Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul had 19 points and 14 assists and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns won their eighth straight game, beating the visiting Philadelphia 76ers, 114-104, on Sunday.
It was an intriguing matchup between two teams with an eye on the NBA Finals. The Suns have wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and best record in the league, while the 76ers are fighting Milwaukee, Boston and Miami for the top spot in the East. The loss left the 76ers are tied with the Bucks, a half-game behind the Celtics and Heat.
Phoenix is 61-14 , a victory shy of trying the franchise season victory record. The 76ers had their three-game winning streak snapped despite another big game from Joel Embiid, who had 37 points and 15 rebounds.
Wizards 123, Warriors 115 — At Washington: Corey Kispert scored 16 of his career-high 25 points in the first half for Washington. Golden State was without Stephen Curry (left foot sprain) for a fifth straight contest, and Andre Iguodala (low back injury) also was out.
Celtics 134, Timberwolves 112 — At Boston: Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Jaylen Brown had 31 points and 10 rebounds and Boston beat Minnesota for its sixth straight victory.
Knicks 104, Pistons 102 — At Detroit: Alec Burks hit a 3-pointer for New York’s final points and finished off Detroit with a last-second steal.
Pelicans 116, Lakers 108 — At New Orleans: Brandon Ingram scored 26 in his return from a 10-game absence, and New Orleans rallied from 23 points down late in the second quarter to win.
Mavericks 114, Jazz 100 — At Dallas: Luka Doncic scored 32 points and Dallas took the inside track to home-court advantage in what could be a first-round playoff matchup. The Mavericks (46-29) moved a game ahead of the Jazz (45-30) for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
Hornets 119, Nets 110 — At New York: LaMelo Ball scored 33 points, and Miles Bridges chipped in 24 as Charlotte moved ahead of Brookyn in the play-in race in the Eastern Conference.