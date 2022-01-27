Izaiah Brockington scored 26 points and Tyrese Hunter added 18 as No. 23 Iowa State held off Oklahoma State, 81-81, in overtime on Wednesday in Stillwater, Okla.
Caleb Grill chipped in 15 points for the Cyclones, who outscored Oklahoma State, 14-11, in the extra session.
Northern Iowa 64, Evansville 59 — At Evansville, Ind.: AJ Green scored 18 points and Nate Heise added 12 as Northern Iowa held off Evansville. Former Dubuque Senior star Noah Carter had nine points for the Panthers.
Drake 89, Illinois State 88 (OT) — At Normal, Ill.: Tucker Devries and D.J. Wilkins scored 18 points each, and Drake held off Illinois State in overtime.
No. 17 Providence 65, No. 21 Xavier 62 — At Cincinnati: Jared Bynum’s 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining lifted Providence to a victory over Xavier.
No. 18 Tennessee 78, Florida 71 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Santiago Vescovi scored 23 points and Tennessee rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat Florida.
No. 22 Marquette 73, Seton Hall 63 — At Newark, N.J.: Justin Lewis scored 33 points with nine rebounds and six assists as Marquette beat Seton Hall.
VCU 70, No. 25 Davidson 68 — At Davidson, N.C.: Vince Williams Jr. scored 16 points as VCU held off Davidson.
WOMEN
No. 13 Iowa State 77, Kansas 62 — At Ames, Iowa: Ashley Joens scored 21 points with 11 rebounds, and Aubrey Joens added 16 points and six boards off the bench as Iowa State beat Kansas.