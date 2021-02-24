Aaron Henry scored 20 points and Joshua Langford had 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to lead Michigan State to an 81-72 win over No. 5 Illinois on Tuesday night in East Lansing, Mich.
The Spartans (12-9, 6-9 Big Ten) earned a desperately needed quality win to bolster their chances of playing in their 23rd straight NCAA Tournament.
The Fighting Illini (16-6, 12-4) had won a Big Ten-best seven straight games.
Trent Frazier scored 22 points for Illinois.
No. 8 Villanova 81, St. John’s 58 — At Villanova, Pa.: Caleb Daniels scored 17 points, and Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels each had 14 to lead Villanova over St. John’s.
No. 10 West Virginia 74, TCU 66 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Taz Sherman scored 23 points, Derek Culver had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and West Virginia continued its solid play on the road with a victory over TCU.
Georgia Tech 69, No. 16 Virginia Tech 53 — At Blacksburg, Va.: Moses Wright scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half, helping Georgia Tech pull away from Virginia Tech.
WOMEN
No. 8 Maryland 111, Iowa 93 — At College Park, Md.: Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark made nine shots from beyond the arc, one shy of a program record, and scored 34 points as the Hawkeyes lost to Maryland.