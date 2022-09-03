ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Russell Wilson’s five-year, $245 million extension includes a $50 million signing bonus, $77 million in the first eight months and a whopping $165 million in guarantees — all before he takes his first snap for the Denver Broncos.
The extension keeps Wilson, 33, under contract in Denver through the 2028 season for $296 million. It’s the biggest contract in Broncos history and one of the largest ever in the NFL.
Wilson didn’t want to handicap general manager George Paton as he builds his roster around him. So, he took $49 million on average in new money, $1 million less than Aaron Rodgers did with his four-year, $200 million deal earlier this year to stay in Green Bay.
In terms of the all-important guaranteed portion of his contract, Wilson comes in with the third-most lucrative deal in the NFL, behind Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed $230 million deal with Cleveland and the $189.5 million in guarantees that Kyler Murray received in his five-year, $230.5 million deal with Arizona.
No. 15 Michigan State sputters in 35-13 win
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Payton Thorne capped three straight drives with touchdown passes in the first half and threw for a fourth score in the final quarter to help No. 15 Michigan State pull away and beat Western Michigan, 35-13.
The Spartans played well in spurts, but also struggled for long stretches against the Broncos in the opener. After taking a 21-3 lead early in the second quarter, they allowed an average Mid-American Conference team to pull within eight points late in the third quarter.
GOLF
Wolff makes an ace, leads LIV Golf event
BOLTON, Mass. — Matthew Wolff is now a footnote in LIV Golf history after making the first hole-in-one in the Saudi-funded league. Wolff shot a 63 and has a one-shot lead in the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston. A pair of newcomers are one shot back. Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann are among six players to recently sign with Greg Norman’s rival series.
Li’s 64 sets early target in Ohio at Dana Open
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Lucy Li already is assured of an LPGA Tour card for next year. She played Friday as though she’s ready to join the big leagues even sooner. Li had five birdies in a seven-hole stretch on the back nine and kept bogeys off her card the rest of the way for a 7-under 64 that gave her the early lead in the Dana Open.
BASKETBALL
Bueckers plans to play for UConn in 2023-24
STORRS, Conn. — Paige Bueckers intends to play basketball in the 2023-24 season for Connecticut after recovering from an ACL injury that’s sidelined her this season.
Speaking on campus for the first time since being hurt, Bueckers was adamant in saying she will not enter the 2023 WNBA Draft and will return to play college ball.
Celtics say Gallinari has torn knee ligament
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics said Friday that Danilo Gallinari tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while playing for Italy during a FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia last month. The Celtics didn’t provide a timeline for the forward’s return.
BASEBALL
Rizzo misses Rays series with back hurt
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo will miss a pivotal three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays this weekend after getting an epidural shot for lingering lower back pain. DJ LeMahieu started in place of Rizzo, who got the injection Thursday in California where the Yankees completed a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.
AL Central-leading Guardians down 2 starters
CLEVELAND — Trying to hang on to their slim lead in the AL Central, the Cleveland Guardians lost two starting pitchers to injury on Friday. Both Zach Plesac (broken hand) and Aaron Civale (forearm inflammation) were placed on the 15-day injured list before Cleveland, which leads Minnesota by just one game, opened a three-game series against Seattle.
SAN FRANCISCO — Giants first baseman Brandon Belt will undergo season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Saturday in San Francisco. Belt had surgery on the same knee in 2015 and 2018. The 34-year-old has faced multiple stints on the injured list with knee inflammation this season.
BOXING
Earnie Shavers, whose thunderous punches stopped 68 fighters and earned him heavyweight title fights with Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes, has died. He was 78.
Former British boxer and close friend Kenny Rainford told The Associated Press in a telephone call from Liverpool, England, that his close friend died on Thursday in Virginia at the home of one of his daughters.
Shavers lost a unanimous decision to Ali in September 1977 in a fight for the WBC and WBA world heavyweight titles. Holmes stopped him in the 11th round to retain the WBC heavyweight title in September 1979.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.