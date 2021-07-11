DENVER — Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto will take over for injured San Francisco catcher Buster Posey as the National League’s starter in Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Coors Field. St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina earned his 10th All-Star selection, among 10 replacements announced Saturday by Major League Baseball, then said hours later he would also skip the All-Star Game. He was replaced by Milwaukee catcher Omar Narváez, who will make his first All-Star appearance. Major League Baseball also said Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts was injured and won’t participate, though Betts played an entire nine innings Friday night. Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson also earned selections from the players’ ballot, replacing Houston second baseman José Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa. Merrifield became a two-time All-Star. Anderson, the 2019 AL batting champion, earned his first All-Star trip. New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom also said he was withdrawing from the All-Star Game, wanting to rest for the second half. DeGrom, who has a 1.08 ERA, was bothered in the first half by discomfort in his right lat muscle, tightness in his right side and flexor tendinitis in his right arm. The commissioner’s office picked Washington’s Max Scherzer, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Walker Buehler, the Mets’ Taijuan Walker and Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta as additions to the NL pitching staff. Mets manager Luis Rojas and Brewers manager Craig Counsell had said Friday their pitchers would be added. Scherzer earned his eighth All-Star selection. MLB also added Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner to the NL roster, and Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt and Tampa Bay second baseman Joey Wendle to the AL roster.. San Francisco’s Kevin Gausman and Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff remain active for the game but are scheduled for starts for their teams today. Anderson, Bassitt, Peralta, Walker and Wendle raise the total to 39 first-time All-Stars, matching 2013 for the high. FOOTBALL
Mingo charged with indecency with a child
ARLINGTON, Texas — NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address for Mingo in West Monroe, La. Arlington Police said in a statement that the agency could provide no further information about the investigation. AUTO RACING
Busch completes 5-for-5 Xfinity sweep
HAMPTON, Ga. — Kyle Busch’s Xfinity Series sweep wasn’t as sweet as he hoped. Busch completed a 5-for-5 sweep of what he says will be his final season in the Xfinity Series with a late recovery at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday. Busch knocked teammate Daniel Hemric from the lead with a late push. That cast a pall on what otherwise would have been an ideal way for Busch to say goodbye to NASCAR’s second-tier series. GOLF
3 more withdraw from British Open
SANDWICH, England — Matthew Wolff was among three more players who have withdrawn from the British Open next week at Royal St. George’s. The R&A did not list a reason for Wolff withdrawing. Danny Lee, who pulled out of the John Deere Classic on Friday, withdrew because of injury. K.H. Lee withdrew because of the birth of his child.
Furyk leads U.S. Senior Open by 4
OMAHA, Neb. — Jim Furyk overcame a mid-round lull following the second of two weather delays Saturday and moved closer to winning his first senior major title. The 51-year-old took a four-shot lead into the final round of the U.S. Senior Open after shooting a 4-under 66 on Saturday to get to 8-under 202 at Omaha Country Club.
Detry, Fitzpatrick lead in Scotland
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick took alternative routes to a tie for the third-round lead at the Scottish Open on Saturday. Surrounded by vacated and scattered bar benches beside a grandstand at the back of the 17th green, Detry somehow got up and down for one of eight straight pars coming home in a 3-under 68 at The Renaissance Club. Joining the Belgian on 14-under overall for the tournament was Fitzpatrick, who picked up two shots in his final three holes for a 67. SOCCER
Copa America guests bring fraudulent tests
RIO DE JANEIRO — CONMEBOL said guests at the Copa America final on Saturday brought false COVID-19 tests to Maracana Stadium. The South American governing body said in a statement it detected “a considerable amount of fraudulent PCR tests” brought by accredited guests.
