TEMPE, Ariz. — Vince Tobin, who coached the Arizona Cardinals to their first playoff win in 51 years in 1998, has died. He was 79. The Cardinals said Tobin died Monday morning at his Arizona home.
Tobin was hired in 1996 to replace Buddy Ryan and took over a team that had future Hall of Fame defensive back Aeneas Williams and quarterback Jake Plummer.
The Cardinals made the playoffs for the first time since 1982 by winning their final three games of the 1998 season and beat the Dallas Cowboys for their first postseason win since 1948.
Tobin went 28-43 in four seasons as Arizona’s coach.
Born in Burlington Junction, Mo., Tobin played defensive back at the University of Missouri and served as his alma mater’s defensive coordinator from 1971-76.
After stints in the Canadian Football League and USFL, Tobin was the Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator from 1986-92. He also was Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator from 1995-96 and coached at Detroit and Green Bay following his tenure in Arizona.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles said Monday he will participate in the Home Run Derby on July 10 in Seattle as he attempts to become the first catcher to win the event. Rutschman joins a field that includes New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Dodgers’ star Mookie Betts, Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez.
MIAMI — The St. Louis Cardinals on Monday signed right-handed pitcher Chen-Wei Lin, the franchise’s first player signed out of Taiwan. The 21-year-old Lin is a native of Tainan City, Taiwan, and played college baseball at Chinese Culture University in Taipei. He pitched in nine games for the Kenosha, Wis., Kingfish last summer in the collegiate league in his United States debut.
BASKETBALL
The Minnesota Timberwolves plan to build around Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves and Edwards agreed on a max extension Monday. It’s for five years and worth $207 million with a chance of the deal reaching $260 million. Agent Bill Duffy confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press. Edwards’ new contract will begin in the 2024-25 season. He becomes the fourth player to get the max rookie-scale extension so far this summer, joining Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball and Memphis’ Desmond Bane.
HOCKEY
The Philadelphia Flyers signed veteran defenseman Marc Staal to a $1.1 million contract for next season. Staal is coming off helping the Florida Panthers reach the Stanley Cup Final.
He fills a void expected to open when Philadelphia trades Tony DeAngelo back to Carolina. Elsewhere around the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Max Domi to a $3 million, one-year contract. Domi joins the organization his dad, Tie, played with for more than a decade.
GOLF
WASHINGTON — The PGA Tour is sending two leading figures to next week’s Senate panel reviewing its surprise business agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. The head of the Saudi Arabian national wealth fund and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman have cited scheduling conflicts in declining to appear.
The July 11 hearing is before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Richard Blumenthal is the chair. He says he wants answers on how the deal came together and what it means for the U.S.-based PGA Tour. The two tour executives are chief operating officer Ron Price and Jimmy Dunne.
CYCLING
BAYONNE, France — Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen won the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday in a bunched sprint while Adam Yates kept the race leader’s yellow jersey.
Philipsen was expertly led to the front by his Alpecin–Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel and comfortably held off German rider Phil Bauhaus and Australian Caleb Ewan as they dashed to the line. Danish sprinter Fabio Jakobsen placed fourth and Belgian standout Wout van Aert finished fifth after failing to overtake Philipsen on the right and backing off near a crash barrier.
They all clocked 4 hours 43 minutes, 15 seconds on the 193-kilometer (120-mile) route from Amorebieta-Etxano in Spain’s Basque country to Bayonne in France.
HORSE RACING
Churchill Downs is extending Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert’s suspension through 2024, keeping the two-time Triple Crown winner from entering horses in the Kentucky Derby and other races for an additional year.