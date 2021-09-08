Joe Person of The Athletic tweeted on Monday that the Carolina Panthers have signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to their practice squad. Erickson, a former prep standout at Darlington (Wis.), is joining his third NFL team for his sixth season in the league. Erickson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016. He spent five seasons in Cincinnati, playing in 80 games and starting 14. He was utilized mostly as a kick and punt returner, averaging 8 yards per punt return and 24.7 yards on kickoffs. He has 93 receptions for 1,086 yards and a touchdown. He caught 12 passes for 139 yards in 2020. He signed with the Houston Texans in the offseason but was released on Aug. 31.
3 former NFL players plead guilty to health care fraud scheme
WASHINGTON — Former NFL players Clinton Portis, Tamarick Vanover and Robert McCune pleaded guilty for their roles in a nationwide health care fraud scheme and could face years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Portis, Vanover and McCune admitted to defrauding an NFL program set up to reimburse medical expenses not covered by insurance for retired players and their families, the Justice Department said. McCune could be facing life in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, 13 counts of health care fraud, 11 counts of wire fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 19. The DOJ said McCune orchestrated the scheme that resulted in approximately $2.9 million worth of false and fraudulent claims being filed and $2.5 million paid out between June 2017 and April 2018.
Georgia leaps to No. 2, Iowa, ISU in top 10
Georgia jumped three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama in The Associated Press Top 25 released today, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in the 85-year history of the college football poll. The Crimson Tide strengthened its hold on No. 1 after it throttled Miami in the first full week of the regular season. Alabama received 59 first-place votes, up from the 47 it had in the preseason poll. Georgia received four first-place votes after beating Clemson, 10-3, in the opening weekend’s biggest game. Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and Oklahoma dropped two spots to No. 4. Texas A&M is fifth, giving the SEC three teams in the top five. Clemson fell three spots to sixth, marking the first time the Tigers have been out of the top four since 2017. Clemson dropped as low as No. 7 that season before finishing fourth. No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 8 Notre Dame moved up one spot each. Iowa State dropped two places to No. 9, one spot ahead of No. 10 Iowa, heading into their rivalry game on Saturday. BASKETBALL
Gonzaga coach Few cited for DUI
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has been cited for driving under the influence. The Coeur d’Alene Press and Spokesman-Review acquired a police report through a public information request that says Few was stopped Monday evening after he was “called in as driving erratic and speeding.” The report stated that Few exhibited “several signs of intoxication” and that he refused to complete field sobriety tests. Few provided breath samples of .119 and .120, which is above the legal limit of .08, the report stated. GOLF
Rahm wins points-based player of year award
Turns out that birdie Jon Rahm made on the final hole of the Tour Championship earned him a trophy. Rahm won the points-based player of the year award from the PGA of America, and it was that birdie putt on the 18th hole at East Lake that made the difference. Rahm finished with 75 points, with Bryson DeChambeau coming in second at 70 points. Rahm received 30 points for his U.S. Open title this summer, along with 20 points for leading the PGA Tour money list and 20 points for winning the Vardon Trophy for the lowest adjusted scoring average. AUTO RACING
NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50K
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Busch was fined $50,000 by NASCAR on Tuesday for recklessly entering the garage following a crash in the opening race of the playoffs. Busch was fined for a safety violation, actions detrimental to stock car racing and violating NASCAR member conduct guidelines during Saturday night’s race at Darlington Raceway. Busch had crashed midway through the race and as he pulled into the garage area, Busch ran over several orange safety cones at a considerable amount of speed as spectators hurried out the way of the No. 18 Toyota. The Associated Press
BASKETBALL
GOLF
AUTO RACING
The Associated Press