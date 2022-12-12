Wisconsin Iowa Basketball
Buy Now

Iowa guard Tony Perkins drives to the basket against Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl during their Big Ten Conference game Sunday in Iowa City,

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

IOWA CITY — Tyler Wahl scored seven of his 21 points in overtime and Wisconsin rallied to beat Iowa, 78-75, in the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten Conference opener on Sunday night.

Wahl sank 9 of 14 shots and added seven rebounds and three assists for the Badgers (8-2, 2-0). Connor Essegian scored 14 with six rebounds. Steven Crowl pitched in with 12 points, six boards and seven assists. Chucky Hepburn contributed 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.