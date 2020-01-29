Khris Middleton scored a career-high 51 points in the absence of injured teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 151-131 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night in Milwaukee.
Middleton, hoping to be chosen an All-Star reserve for the second straight year on Thursday, helped the Bucks hold off a second-half Wizards rally. Middleton also had 10 rebounds and six assists while hitting 16 of 26 shots and 7 of 10 3-pointers.
Milwaukee (41-6) scored a franchise-record 88 points in the first half, finished with its highest total of the season and won its ninth straight game despite the absence of Antetokounmpo, who sat out with a right shoulder injury.
Hornets 97, Knicks 92 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Terry Rozier scored 30 points and Charlotte rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat New York and snap a season-high eight-game losing streak.
76ers 115, Warriors 104 — At Philadelphia: Wearing No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant, Joel Embiid scored 24 points in his first game in three weeks, leading Philadelphia to a win over Golden State.
Pelicans 125, Cavaliers 111 — At Cleveland: Zion Williamson scored 14 points — all inside — in an uneventful NBA road debut and Jrue Holiday scored 26, leading New Orleans.
Raptors 130, Hawks 114 — At Toronto: Kyle Lowry had 12 points and 11 assists while becoming Toronto’s career assist leader and the Raptors earned their season-best eighth straight win.
Celtics 109, Heat 101 — At Miami: Gordon Hayward had 29 points and nine rebounds, Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and Boston led virtually the entire way.
Grizzlies 104, Nuggets 96 — At Memphis: Dillon Brooks scored 24 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Memphis picked up its third straight win.