Jake Woodford pitched five innings of two-hit scoreless ball, and four relievers closed it out as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Milwaukee Brewers, 2-1, on Tuesday night in Milwaukee for their 10th consecutive victory.
St. Louis (81-69) clinched at least a .500 record with 12 games remaining in the regular season. The Cardinals moved four games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds, who dropped a 6-2 decision to Pittsburgh earlier in the night, in the hunt for the National League’s second wild card. St. Louis remains 9 ½ back of the Brewers in the Central Division.
St. Louis opened the scoring in the top of the first inning, when Tyler O’Neill delivered a sacrifice fly to center fielder Tyrone Taylor to drive in Tommy Edman.
In the eighth, Edman singled to Taylor in left field to drive in Lars Nootbar with the second run of the game. Milwaukee immediately got that run back in the bottom of the eighth on Willy Adames’ sacrifice fly to O’Neill in left field to drive in Jackie Bradley Jr.
Milwaukee threatened in the bottom of the ninth, when Avisail Garcia led off with a single to right field. Lorenzo Cain then beat out a potential double-play ball and Luis Urias walked with one out.
Cain moved up to third on Manny Pina’s fly ball to centerfielder Harrison Bader, and reliever Giovanny Gallegos intentionally waled Christian Yelich to load the bases. Gallegos struck out Pablo Reyes to end the game.
Pirates 6, Reds 2 — At Cincinnati: Ben Gamel homered, Ke’Bryan Hayes had three hits and Pittsburgh dampened Cincinnati’s fading postseason hopes. Gamel hit his eighth home run in the fourth inning to erase the Reds’ early lead. Hayes singled to score Hoy Park, and Cole Tucker sent Hayes home with a single.
Nationals 7, Marlins 1 — At Miami: Josh Rogers pitched 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball and Washington beat Miami. Rogers (2-0) scattered five hits, struck out four and walked two in his longest outing since joining the club Sept. 4.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tigers 5, White Sox 3 — At Detroit: Akil Baddoo and Victor Reyes drove in two runs apiece and Detroit stalled Chicago’s drive for the AL Central title. The magic number for the White Sox to clinch the division remained at two games.
Indians 4, Royals 1 — At Cleveland: Yu Chang hit a bases-loaded triple off left fielder Andrew Benintendi’s glove in the first inning, leading Cal Quantrill and Cleveland over Kansas City. Ernie Clement homered as the second-place Indians kept Chicago’s magic number for clinching the AL Central at two. Cleveland hosts the White Sox in a five-game series beginning Thursday.
Yankees 7, Rangers 1— At New York: Giancarlo Stanton lined a laser beam of a home run, Aaron Judge added a three-run shot and New York kept pace in the crowded AL wild-card chase. Joey Gallo also went deep — against his former team — and Luis Severino closed with two shutout innings in his first major league appearance since the 2019 AL Championship Series. New York remained a half-game behind Toronto for the final AL playoff spot.
Blue Jays 4, Rays 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Rookie Alek Manoah rebounded from early control issues to last six innings and Toronto beat AL East-leading Tampa Bay to improve to a major league-best 16-4 in September. Toronto maintained a half-game lead lead over the New York Yankees for the second AL wild card.
INTERLEAGUE
Red Sox 6, Mets 3 — At Boston: Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in four runs, and Boston beat New York to holds its lead atop the AL wild-card standings intact.
Phillies 3, Orioles 2 (10 innings) — At Philadelphia: J.T. Realmuto’s two-run triple in the 10th rallied Philadelphia to a walk-off victory over Baltimore.