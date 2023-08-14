WALTON-ON-THE-HILL, England — American golfer Lilia Vu won the Women’s British Open to claim her second major title of 2023, taking any potential drama out of the final round by shooting 5-under 67 for a six-stroke victory on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Californian, who also won the Chevron Championship in April, became the first female player to win two majors in the same year since Jin Young Ko in 2019, and the first American woman since Juli Inkster in 1999.

The Associated Press