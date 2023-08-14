WALTON-ON-THE-HILL, England — American golfer Lilia Vu won the Women’s British Open to claim her second major title of 2023, taking any potential drama out of the final round by shooting 5-under 67 for a six-stroke victory on Sunday.
The 25-year-old Californian, who also won the Chevron Championship in April, became the first female player to win two majors in the same year since Jin Young Ko in 2019, and the first American woman since Juli Inkster in 1999.
Three of the five women’s majors have been won by American this year — Allisen Corpuz won the Women’s U.S. Open title at Pebble Beach — and that’s not happened since 2014.
Vu began the final round tied for the lead with Charley Hull, with 11 players within five shots of them. After 10 holes, Vu led by five as all of her rivals faltered and the American stayed out of trouble at Walton Heath.
Hull holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle at the par-5 11th to trim the lead to three shots, but Vu responded with a tap-in birdie at No. 12 and was never threatened down the stretch.
Vu finished on 14-under 274 for the tournament.
BASKETBALL
DUBROVNIK, Croatia — The University of Iowa women’s basketball team beat the Croatia All-Stars, 109-29, in its final contest of the Foreign Tour. All 12 Hawkeyes who suited up scored in Sunday night’s contest.
Sophomore Hannah Stuelke lead all scorers with 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Stuelke shot 8 of 11 from the charity stripe as well. Taylor McCabe was Iowa’s second leading scorer with 15 points, shooting 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Addi O’Grady and AJ Ediger both notched double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Brunson leads Team USA past Spain
MALAGA, Spain — The U.S. World Cup basketball team got its first big test of the summer Sunday, and a perfect shooting night from Jalen Brunson helped ensure the Americans passed. Brunson was 9 for 9 from the field on the way to a team-best 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 14 and the U.S. pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Spain 98-88 in a pre-World Cup exhibition between tournament favorites.
BASEBALL
HOUSTON — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will skip his next scheduled pitching start Wednesday at Texas after telling manager Phil Nevin he was feeling some arm fatigue.
Nevin says Ohtani isn’t injured and will return to the rotation during a series at home against the Reds that begins Aug. 21. The right-hander is 10-5 with a 3.17 ERA in 22 starts this season. He is hitting .305 with an American League-leading 40 homers and 83 RBIs.
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales will undergo nerve surgery and will miss the rest of the season. Gonzales will have surgery Aug. 22 to decompress the anterior interosseous nerve in his left forearm.
The 31-year-old hopes to recover by spring training. Gonzales was 4-1 with a 5.22 ERA in 10 starts. He hasn’t pitched since May 28.
FOOTBALL
It is unclear if a four-game suspension Michigan proposed to settle a case involving recruiting violations by football coach Jim Harbaugh will be accepted by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.
Michigan received notice earlier this year that the NCAA was investigating impermissible texts and calls — including some by Harbaugh — to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits.
The committee could have approved a suspension for Harbaugh to start the upcoming season. Now, the case could go to a full hearing, which could lengthen the process.
TENNIS
MONTREAL — Jessica Pegula routed Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0 on Sunday to win the National Bank Open for her third career WTA Tour victory. Pegula, the 29-year-old American seeded fourth, topped Samsonova after the 15th-seeded Russian beat third-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 earlier Sunday in a rain-delayed semifinal.
Sinner takes National Bank Open
TORONTO — Jannik Sinner won the National Bank Open on Sunday for his first ATP Masters 1000 title, beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-1. Sinner, the 21-year-old Italian player seeded seventh, has eight tour victories, also winning in February at Montpellier.