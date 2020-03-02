LOS ANGELES — The widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant is “absolutely devastated” by allegations that deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed, her lawyer said in a statement Saturday.
The Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday that a public safety source with knowledge of the events had seen one of the photos on the phone of another official in a setting that was not related to the investigation of the crash. He said the photos showed the scene and victims’ remains. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the allegations.
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday it was investigating the allegations detailed in the newspaper’s report.
Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer, Gary Robb, said that she went to the sheriff’s office on Jan. 26, the day of the crash, “and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers.”
“This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests,” Robb said.
Robb said the sharing of photos would be “an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families.”
He called for those who shared the photos to “face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated.”
The Times also reported on Friday that the Sheriff’s Department quietly ordered deputies to delete any photos of the helicopter crash scene after a citizen complained that a deputy was showing the gruesome images at a Norwalk, California, bar, two public safety sources with knowledge of the events said.
OLYMPICS
White to skip skateboard, stick to snow
VAIL, Colo. — If the world sees Shaun White at an Olympics again, it will be in 2022, not later this year.
The three-time snowboarding champion told The Associated Press that he is taking skateboarding off his plate and won’t try to qualify for that sport’s Olympic debut later this year in Tokyo.
“The decision became less about going for skate and more about, am I willing to walk away from snow?” White said this weekend while attending the Burton U.S. Open. “It just was going in that direction, and I didn’t feel comfortable with it and I can’t wholeheartedly choose this path with what I’ve got going on snow.”
White, who for years was every bit as successful a skateboarder as a snowboarder, had been dangling the possibility of joining the rare group of athletes to compete in both Winter and Summer Games.
Former U.S. official Roe dies at age 69
Former USA Track and Field president Bill Roe has died. He was 69. The USATF said Roe died Saturday. He served as president of the organization for two terms from 2000-2008, and was a founding member of the organization’s board of directors. Along with his 50 years of service to USATF, Roe worked as a coach, meet director and official at various levels of track and field. He was a distance coach at Western Washington University and served as an international team leader or coach nine times in his career.
BASEBALL
LAKELAND, Fla. — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is scheduled to have additional tests Monday as the team tries to pinpoint the cause of soreness in his right shoulder.
Judge underwent an MRI Saturday, which was negative.
The right fielder has been receiving treatment at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
Judge was shut down from hitting a week before spring training after experiencing soreness while swinging. There is discomfort located under the right pectoral muscle near the shoulder, which returned Friday when he took batting practice in an indoor cage for the second consecutive day. Judge has no issues while throwing.
GOLF
TUCSON, Ariz. — Bernhard Langer took another step closer to the PGA Tour Champions victory record by closing with an 8-under 65 to turn a four-shot deficit into at two-shot win in the Cologuard Classic.
Langer was flawless until the the final hole at Tucson National. He made nine birdies in 17 holes to seize control Sunday, and he wound up two shots ahead of Woody Austin.
Langer won for the 41st time on the 50-and-older circuit. Hale Irwin holds the PGA Tour Champions record with 45 victories, the last one coming in 2007.
MUSCAT, Oman — Sami Valimaki of Finland overcame difficult conditions to win the Oman Open on Sunday after beating South African Brandon Stone in a playoff in the third edition of the European Tour event.
Valimaki and Stone finished joint top on 13-under 275 after both shot 2-under 70s in the final round played on a gusty day. Both made par on the first two extra holes played on the par-4 18th before Stone faltered with a bogey on their third time around. The Finn held his nerve to make par and claim his first career tour victory.
HORSE RACING
9th horse dies at Santa Anita
ARCADIA, Calif. — A ninth horse has died at Santa Anita since late December after being injured in a turf race.
Chosen Vessel broke his left front ankle in the $59,000 race on Saturday. He was pulled up by jockey Edwin Maldonado as he approached the far turn in the 1 1/8-mile race.
The 5-year-old gelding trained by Craig Dollase was taken to the track’s equine hospital for diagnostics and X-rays. According to an incident report from the track, the tests revealed it was an unrecoverable injury and the attending veterinarian recommended the horse be euthanized.
Chosen Vessel had three wins in 17 career starts and earnings of $108,757, according to Equibase. His previous three starts had been in Grade 2 stakes, where he finished no higher than fourth.