If Thursday night’s performance was a sign, Southwestern’s offense is heating up at a good time.
With just a few games remaining before the postseason, the Wildcats put up their highest point total of the season in an 80-40 rout over Boscobel in Hazel Green, Wis.
Nate Reiff led Southwestern with 20 points, Jace Mess had 16 and Anthony Martin 10.
Benton 66, Highland 63 — At Benton, Wis.: Three players had big nights for Zephyrs, as they edged Highland. Rex Blaine led the team with 20 points, Nathan Keleher added 16 and Chad Haffele had 15.
Potosi 59, Belmont 28 — At Potosi, Wis.: Sam Udelhofen had a game-high 19 points to lead the Chieftans past the Braves. Waylon Palzkill scored 15 points for Belmont.
Darlington 75, Iowa-Grant 57 — At Livingston, Wis.: Hunter Hardyman led the Redbirds with 23 points, Carver Fitzsimons chipped in 13, and Easton Evenstad 11. Ashton Schmitz and Cyle Steffl led the Panthers with 15 points apiece.
River Ridge (Ill.) 67, West Carroll 37 — At Hanover, Ill. Caden Albrecht had a game-high 20 points and George Winter netted 16 as the Wildcats breezed past West Carroll.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Linn 58, Cascade 35 — At Cascade, Iowa: Class 2A No. 10-ranked Cascade fell in its regular-season finale to 1A No. 6-ranked North Linn. Ally Hoffman led the Cougars with 11 points.
Black Hawk 44, River Ridge/Scales Mound 33 — At Hanover, Ill.: Mickayla Bass had 10 points and Anna Wertz added eight, but the co-op fell at home.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Whitewater 56, UW-Platteville 35 — At Whitewater, Wis.: Allison Heckert led the Pioneers with 12 points, but UW-P struggled otherwise offensively in a loss.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Edgewood 1 — At Madison, Wis.: Corey Mayotte led the Duhawks with 17 kills and five digs, Dorian Fiorenza added 12 kills, and Joe Horn 27 assists. Loras moved to 7-0 on the year.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Northwestern 10-0, Clarke 7-9 — At Joplinn, Mo.: Victor Lara had two hits and Greg Bennett homered, but Clarke fell in the opener. Bryce Hinton had two hits and homered in Game 2 as the Pride earned the split.