MELBOURNE, Australia — Colombia’s players danced and sang on the field long after the team secured its historic first-ever trip to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals.
Catalina Usme’s second-half goal gave Colombia a 1-0 win over Jamaica. Both teams were aiming for a first victory in the knockout stage, with the winner moving on to the last eight at soccer’s biggest tournament.
“After the goal went into the net, I had all sorts of emotions,” Usme said. “During all the years in women’s football, it’s such a beautiful moment, giving us the possibility to make history for our country. But we can go beyond. We came here to play seven finals. And we need to go step by step.”
Colombia, a team that didn’t even qualify for the 2019 tournament, played a physical, scrappy match. Linda Caicedo, the team’s 18-year-old sensation who plays for Real Madrid, created opportunities and tested a Jamaica defense that didn’t concede a goal in the group stage.
Colombia moves to Sydney for a Saturday knockout match against European champion England, which advanced on penalties after a scoreless draw with Nigeria.
“The game against England, we came here to play seven finals,” Usme said. “We’re certain in our preparations. We’re dreaming big. We know we can pull it off. We can do it.”
Usme yelled in celebration after trapping a long pass from Ana Guzman and calmly finishing in the 52nd minute. When she was subbed off late in the game, the Colombia fans chanted her name and she bowed to the crowd.
Even when speaking to reporters afterward, Guzman and teammate Jorelyn Carabali broke into song.
The match in Melbourne was an anticipated showdown between Caicedo and Jamaican Khadija “Bunny” Shaw. In the end, though, it was Usme’s emphatic goal that made the difference.
“We are three games away, but each time we get closer to the beautiful trophy that we really dream of. It’s difficult but not impossible,” Caicedo said. “I know we can do it, the team really dreams of it, we want it. There is no obstacle that we can’t overcome.”
Shaw was an attacking force with Manchester City last season, scoring 20 goals in 22 league games, but she went scoreless at the World Cup.
“Right now we’re a bit low, because we didn’t want to end the tournament. But I’m proud of all my teammates,” Shaw said. “A lot of people didn’t think we’d make it this far.
“We just have to be proud of our performance and lift our heads up. The gap is closing.”
The Reggae Girlz had just one goal in the competition, Allyson Swaby’s header in a 1-0 victory over Panama, while Shaw sat out of that match because of a red card in the opener against France.
Caicedo, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was 15, had a pair of goals in the opening round amid questions about her fitness. She was seen dropping to the ground during a practice session earlier in the tournament but played the entirety of Colombia’s 1-0 loss against Morocco in its group final on Thursday.
After defeating South Korea in its World Cup opener, Colombia upset Germany 2-1 before falling to upstart Morocco in its group finale. Colombia became just the second South American team to top its group, joining Brazil.
France 4, Morocco 0 — At Adelaide, Australia: France’s all-time leading scorer, Eugenie Le Sommer, struck once in each half as her country moved into a showdown with co-host Australia in Brisbane on Saturday for a spot in the semifinals.
The French scored three goals in nine minutes to seize control of the game. Goals from Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali and Le Sommer gave France a 3-0 lead after 23 minutes at Adelaide’s Hindmarsh Stadium. Le Sommer headed in a fourth in the 70th minute to end Morocco’s historic run. The Moroccans were making their debut at the Women’s World Cup and became the first Arab nation to advance to the round of 16.
“The result speaks for itself,” France coach Herve Renard said. “We were able to score four times and now we’ve got a foot in the door for the quarterfinals. Things are getting a little bit heated. Only eight teams left in the running. The objective now is to pull off the best performance that the French team has ever done.”