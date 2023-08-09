WWCup Jamaica Colombia Soccer
Colombia's Catalina Usme celebrates minutes before the end the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Jamaica and Colombia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

 Hamish Blair The Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — Colombia’s players danced and sang on the field long after the team secured its historic first-ever trip to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals.

Catalina Usme’s second-half goal gave Colombia a 1-0 win over Jamaica. Both teams were aiming for a first victory in the knockout stage, with the winner moving on to the last eight at soccer’s biggest tournament.

