Pete Alonso of the New York Mets became the third back-to-back Home Run Derby champion, beating No. 6-seed Trey Mancini in the final.
Alonso and his blue-and-orange bat went 6-for-6 in a 28-second stretch to give him 23 homers in the final round after Mancini hit 22 in the thin Rocky Mountain air.
The 26-year-old Alonso joins Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) as the only players to win two straight. Alonso has one distinction, though — his titles are over three seasons. There wasn’t an event last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Before stepping to the plate for the final, Alonso danced and sang along with the crowd to Journey’s hit song “Don’t Stop Believin.’” He didn’t stop believing, either.
Needing six to win, he made quick work of that. After his winning blast, Alonso flexed for a brief moment, headed toward the mound and then put on a giant chain. Pitching strikes to Alonso was Dave Jauss, the team’s bench coach.
It was quite a ride for Baltimore’s Mancini, who was a long shot to win the event. The 29-year-old returned this season after treatment for colon cancer. He was diagnosed during spring training last year and missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Top-seeded Shohei Ohtani bowed out in the Home Run Derby’s first round, beaten by Nationals star Juan Soto in a scintillating showdown that went to a second tiebreaker.
Ohtani struggled early in his first round but rallied during his final minute to match Soto with 22 homers. In the first overtime, Soto led off and hit six homers over a minute. Ohtani matched that, too.
In the second tiebreaker, each got three swings. Soto went 3-for-3, while an exhausted Ohtani grounded out on his first attempt, ending the match.
Mariners reinstate Kikuchi from IL
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners reinstated left-hander Yusei Kikuchi from the injured list Monday, making him eligible to participate in the All-Star Game. Kikuchi was selected to the American League All-Star team for the first time in his career and is Seattle’s lone representative. The Mariners placed Kikuchi on the injured list Sunday but did not disclose an injury and manager Scott Servais said he could not comment but wasn’t concerned about Kikuchi’s status.
GOLF
Johnson has COVID, can’t play British Open
SANDWICH, England — Former champion Zach Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus before getting on a charter flight to the British Open, forcing him to join the growing list of withdrawals and ending his streak at playing 69 consecutive majors. The R&A said Johnson, who played in the John Deere Classic in Illinois on Sunday, and local qualifier Louis de Jager of South Africa had positive COVID-19 tests and withdrew.
Johnson, who won the claret jug at St. Andrews in 2015 after a three-way playoff, missed the Masters in his rookie year on the PGA Tour in 2004. He has played in every major since then until the British Open.
HOCKEY
Ex-Blackhawk unlikely to participate in review
CHICAGO — An attorney who represents a former Chicago Blackhawks player who alleges he was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010 is open to the possibility of her client participating in the team’s review of the accusations under the right conditions.
A former federal prosecutor has been hired by the Blackhawks to conduct what the team says is an independent investigative review of the allegations in a pair of lawsuits filed against the team. In an internal memo sent on June 28, CEO Danny Wirtz said Reid Schar and Jenner & Block LLP “have been directed to follow the facts wherever they lead.”
The first suit alleges sexual assault by former assistant coach Bradley Aldrich during the team’s run to the 2010 Stanley Cup title, and the second was filed by a former student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan.
Blackhawks trade Keith to Edmonton
CHICAGO — The Blackhawks traded two-time Norris Trophy winner Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday for young defenseman Caleb Jones and a third-round draft pick. The Blackhawks also sent forward Tim Soderlund to the Oilers, who were looking for some help on defense after they were swept by Winnipeg in the first round of the playoffs. The 2022 draft pick becomes a second-rounder if Edmonton reaches next year’s Stanley Cup Final and Keith is among the top four Oilers defensemen in total ice time through three rounds.
No salary was retained in the first blockbuster trade of the NHL offseason. Keith has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit just over $5.5 million. He turns 38 on Friday.
Ex-NBC analyst McGuire joins Senators
Pierre McGuire’s knowledge of where seemingly everyone in the NHL played pee-wee, junior or college hockey will now go to use in a setting far more private than national television.
The longtime NBC Sports analyst returned to his team front office roots Monday, joining the Ottawa Senators as senior vice president of player development. The Senators hope he will be able to take more than a decade stationed between NHL benches and turn it into information that ends their playoff drought and makes them a contender again.