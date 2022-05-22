BALTIMORE — Maybe extra rest isn’t such a bad thing for a racehorse after all. In the Preakness Stakes that was run without the Kentucky Derby winner because Rich Strike’s owner felt he needed more time off after his 80-1 upset, Early Voting validated a gutsy decision to skip the Derby and aim for the second leg of the Triple Crown. Early Voting held off hard-charging favorite Epicenter to win the Preakness on Saturday, rewarding trainer Chad Brown and owner Seth Klarman for their patience. Early Voting stalked the leaders for much of the race before moving into first around the final turn and finished 1 1/4 lengths ahead of Epicenter, who was second just like in the Derby. “We thought he needed a little more seasoning, the extra rest would help him,” Klarman said. “He was pretty lightly raced — only three races before today. And as it turned out, that was the right call. We wanted to do right by the horse, and we’re so glad we waited.” BASEBALL
Orioles promote top prospect Rutschman
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles called top prospect Adley Rutschman up to the majors Saturday, paving the way for the 24-year-old catcher to make his big league debut. The switch-hitting Rutschman was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft and is ranked as baseball’s No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline.
Mets place Scherzer on IL
DENVER — The New York Mets on Saturday placed pitcher Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain. The move is retroactive to Thursday. HOCKEY
U.S. beats Sweden in OT at worlds
TAMPERE, Finland — Adam Gaudette scored in overtime for the United States to beat Sweden 3-2 at the world ice hockey championship on Saturday, while Switzerland bested Canada 6-3 in a game between previously unbeaten teams. Gaudette was involved in all three of the U.S. goals as he scored the first and assisted Nate Schmidt for the second. The win improved the U.S. to 4-1 overall; the lone loss came against host Finland. AUTO RACING
Indy 500 qualifying fastest in 26 years
INDIANAPOLIS — Rain held off long enough on Saturday to complete the first round of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 on a soupy day that still produced eye-popping speeds not seen in 26 years at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Rinus VeeKay and Pato O’Ward, a pair of young new stars, posted blistering qualifying averages of over 233 mph in a flex of Chevrolet horsepower. NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson qualified for his first Indy 500 and his Chip Ganassi Racing team showed it might be the strongest organization at Indy right now.
BALTIMORE — Maybe extra rest isn’t such a bad thing for a racehorse after all.
In the Preakness Stakes that was run without the Kentucky Derby winner because Rich Strike’s owner felt he needed more time off after his 80-1 upset, Early Voting validated a gutsy decision to skip the Derby and aim for the second leg of the Triple Crown.
Early Voting held off hard-charging favorite Epicenter to win the Preakness on Saturday, rewarding trainer Chad Brown and owner Seth Klarman for their patience. Early Voting stalked the leaders for much of the race before moving into first around the final turn and finished 1 1/4 lengths ahead of Epicenter, who was second just like in the Derby.
“We thought he needed a little more seasoning, the extra rest would help him,” Klarman said. “He was pretty lightly raced — only three races before today. And as it turned out, that was the right call. We wanted to do right by the horse, and we’re so glad we waited.”
BASEBALL
Orioles promote top prospect Rutschman
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles called top prospect Adley Rutschman up to the majors Saturday, paving the way for the 24-year-old catcher to make his big league debut. The switch-hitting Rutschman was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft and is ranked as baseball’s No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline.
Mets place Scherzer on IL
DENVER — The New York Mets on Saturday placed pitcher Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain. The move is retroactive to Thursday.
HOCKEY
U.S. beats Sweden in OT at worlds
TAMPERE, Finland — Adam Gaudette scored in overtime for the United States to beat Sweden 3-2 at the world ice hockey championship on Saturday, while Switzerland bested Canada 6-3 in a game between previously unbeaten teams.
Gaudette was involved in all three of the U.S. goals as he scored the first and assisted Nate Schmidt for the second. The win improved the U.S. to 4-1 overall; the lone loss came against host Finland.
AUTO RACING
Indy 500 qualifying fastest in 26 years
INDIANAPOLIS — Rain held off long enough on Saturday to complete the first round of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 on a soupy day that still produced eye-popping speeds not seen in 26 years at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Rinus VeeKay and Pato O’Ward, a pair of young new stars, posted blistering qualifying averages of over 233 mph in a flex of Chevrolet horsepower. NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson qualified for his first Indy 500 and his Chip Ganassi Racing team showed it might be the strongest organization at Indy right now.
