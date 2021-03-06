The Missouri Valley Conference on Friday canceled the conference tournament quarterfinal game between Northern Iowa and Drake due to a positive COVID-19 test result — and subsequent contract tracing — among UNI’s Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.
As a result, Drake advanced to today’s semifinal against Missouri State in St. Louis. The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
UNI’s positive result was discovered as part of Thursday evening’s testing.
No. 20 Loyola Chicago 73, Southern Illinois 49 — At St. Louis: Freshman Jacob Hutson had 13 points and Lucas Williamson and Braden Norris each added 11 as Loyola beat Southern Illinois in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
WOMEN
Northern Iowa 67, Southern Illinois 56 — At Carbondale, Ill.: Karli Rucker scored 23 points as the Panthers beat Southern Illinois.
Drake 77, Valparaiso 67 — At Des Moines: Maggie Bair had 16 points and 10 rebounds as Drake beat Valparaiso.