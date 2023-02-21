CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It wasn’t easy.
And ... “We didn’t expect it to be,” Cedar Rapids Xavier coach Tom Lilly said.
Sixth-ranked Xavier finally sprung itself free in the final two minutes and ended Western Dubuque’s improbable postseason run, 54-46, in an Iowa Class 4A girls’ basketball regional final Tuesday night.
“We saw how they played the last couple of games,” said Xavier’s Kyla Mason, who posted 21 points and 11 rebounds. “We couldn’t overlook them. We had to play our absolute best.”
Maybe the Saints (16-7) weren’t quite at absolute-best status, but they were good enough to return to the state tournament for the 15th time in the school’s 25-year existence.
The reigning Class 4A champions will face No. 3 Sioux City Heelan (22-2) — the team they beat for the 2022 title — in a quarterfinal at 5 p.m. next Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines. Xavier has won five titles, but none consecutively.
“Same goal as last year,” Lexi Turner said.
The surprise of the tournament, in any class, Western Dubuque (5-19) met the end of the road after knocking off Maquoketa and No. 9 DeWitt Central in the first two rounds. The Bobcats were in a prime position, trailing just 47-46 when Hailey Wulfekuhle scored with 2:12 remaining.
“We played so hard,” Bobcats coach Amy Ostwinkle said. “We never backed down. We lost our cool a little bit in the first half, but we answered.”
Turner converted on a drive to extend Xavier’s lead to 49-46 with 1:50 to go, then Turner and Libby Fandel combined to hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final 1:21.
Western Dubuque led through most of the first half, by as many as six points. The Bobcats held a 21-18 edge with just under six minutes left when the clock malfunctioned. When play resumed, Xavier went on an 11-1 run and took a 29-22 lead into intermission.
Xavier stretched a 33-31 lead to 40-31, then withstood challenges when the Bobcats got within 44-42, then 45-44, then 47-46.
Mason, committed to play at Central College next year, had most of the Saints’ answers.
Despite a subpar 3-of-12 shooting night, Fandel added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Saints. Turner registered 11 points and four assists. Sydney Huber tallied seven points, all in the first half.
Don’t shed many tears for the Western Dubuque. Its top six players consist of three sophomores and three juniors. Eleven of its 19 losses came by 10 points or less, and this is a likely Class 4A top-15 team to open 2023-24.
Carson Koerperich and Kaitlyn Thole scored 13 points apiece and combined for 19 rebounds.
“I can’t credit this team enough,” Ostwinkle said. “They never looked at their record. They knew what they were capable of. This run is the spark we’ve been looking for.”
