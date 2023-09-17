Georgia Southern Wisconsin Football
Wisconsin’s Darryl Peterson (17) reacts after a fourth down stop during the first half against Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won, 35-14.

 Morry Gash The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Tanner Mordecai ran for two touchdowns, Braelon Allen added two more and the Wisconsin defense forced six turnovers — including five interceptions — to help the Badgers beat Georgia Southern, 35-14, Saturday.

Hunter Wohler, a junior safety who went into the game with one career interception, picked off two passes, while Ricardo Hallman, Jason Maitre and C.J. Goetz each intercepted throws by Georgia Southern’s Davis Brin. Wohler finished with 10 tackles, including a sack.

