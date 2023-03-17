Spencer Lee’s bid for history got off to a quick start.
Lee, a three-time Big Ten champion trying to become the first four-time NCAA champion for the University of Iowa, spent just 3 minutes and 6 seconds on the mat in winning his first two matches at the NCAA Division I championships Thursday in Tulsa, Okla.
Lee, the No. 1 seed at 125 pounds, pinned Air Force’s Tucker Owens in 36 seconds in the first round before securing a 17-0 technical fall over Michigan’s Jack Medley in 2:30 in the second round.
Lee, who improved to 18-0, will face Lock Haven’s eighth-seeded Anthony Noto (31-2) in today’s quarterfinals.
Penn State leads the team standings, 26-21.5, over Iowa. Missouri was third with 17.5 points, followed by Minnesota and N.C. State, tied for fourth with 16.5.
Iowa’s Real Woods (141), Max Murin (149), Nelson Brands (174) and Tony Cassioppi (285) also reached the quarterfinals.
Woods, the top seed, will face Missouri’s eighth-seeded Allan Hart. Murin, the eighth seed, will face Cornell’s three-time champion and top-seeded Yianni Diakomihalis. Brands, seeded 11th, will wrestle Virginia Tech’s third-seeded Mekhi Lewis. Cassioppi, the fourth seed, will face fifth-seeded Cohlton Schultz oif Arizona State.
The Hawkeyes’ Patrick Kennedy (165), Abe Assad (184) and Jacob Warner (197) won their first-round matches but lost in the second round.
The Hawkeyes’ Brody Teske (133) and Cobe Siebrecht (157) lost their first-round matches. Both won their consolation matches to remain in the tournament.
Iowa State’s Zach Redding (133), Paniro Johnson (149), David Carr (165), Marcus Coleman (184), Yonger Bastida (197) and Sam Schuyler (285) won first-round matches.
Carr and Coleman won in the second round; Redding, Johnson, Bastida and Schuyler lost.
Carr, a two-time champion seeded No. 1, will wrestle ninth-seeded Shane Griffith of Stanford. Coleman, the fifth seed, will face fourth-seeded Trey Munoz of Oregon State.
The Cyclones’ Casey Swiderski (141) and Jason Kraisser (157) lost in the first round, but won their consolation first-round matches.
Northern Iowa went 7-0 in the first round, with Kyle Biscoglia (133), Cael Happel (141), Colin Realbuto (149), Derek Holschlag (157), Austin Yant (165), Parker Keckeisen (184) and Tyrell Gordon (285) advancing.
Keckeisen won his second-round match while Biscoglia, Happel, Realbuto, Holschlag, Yant and Gordon lost.
Keckeisen, the defending champ seeded No. 1, will wrestle Minnesota’s ninth-seeded Isaiah Salazar.
Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett (125), Austin Gomez (149), Garrett Model (157), Dean Hamiti (165) and Trent Hilger (285) won first-round matches.
Hamiti and Hilger won again to reach the quarterfinals while Barnett, Gomez and Model lost in the second round.
Hamiti, the third-seed, will face Michigan’s 11th-seeded Cameron Amine. Hilger, seeded 11th, will face Penn State’s third-seeded Greg Kerkvliet.
Illinois’ Lucas Byrd (133), Dan Braunagel (165), Edmond Ruth (174) and Zac Braunagel (197) won first-round matches.
Byrd and Zac Braunagel won again in the second round while Dan Braunagel and Ruth lost in the second round.
Byrd, seeded 10th, will face second-seeded Daton Fix of Oklahoma State. Zac Braunagel, the No. 12 seed, will wrestle Rider’s fourth-seeded Ethan Laird.
Rutgers’ Boone McDermott (285), a 2018 state champion at Dubuque Wahlert, lost a 6-1 decision to Northwestern’s Lucas Davison in the first round. He lost a 6-3 decision to West Virginia’s Michael Wolfgram in the consolation first round and was eliminated. He finished the season 16-7.
Illinois’ Dylan Connell, and Wisconsin’s Taylor Lamont (133), Joseph Zargo (141) and Braxton Amos (197) lost twice and were eliminated.
