Spencer Lee’s bid for history got off to a quick start.

Lee, a three-time Big Ten champion trying to become the first four-time NCAA champion for the University of Iowa, spent just 3 minutes and 6 seconds on the mat in winning his first two matches at the NCAA Division I championships Thursday in Tulsa, Okla.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.