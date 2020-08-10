WASHINGTON — The NFL Referees Association has reached an agreement with the NFL for health protections along with a program allowing game and replay officials to opt out of the season.
The association announced Sunday that the NFLRA’s board of directors unanimously endorsed the plan. Members will review the details Monday in a video conference call.
“There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our members,” NFLRA executive director Scott Green said in a statement. “Although there will undoubtedly be some risk for our officials, we are pleased to have finalized a plan with the League that provides additional benefits and protections during this unprecedented season.”
The deal gives officials until Thursday to tell the NFL if they plan to opt out of the 2020 season.
Under the agreement, any game or replay official can voluntarily take a leave of absence for the upcoming season and be paid $30,000 with their job guaranteed for 2021.
A game official who tests positive during the season will be treated as an injury during a league-sanctioned event, entitling the official to injury pay, medical expenses and other benefits. An official testing positive or with symptoms at a game site will have medical expenses, lodging and travel costs covered by the NFL.
BASEBALL
Pirates-Cardinals series opener postponed
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will not travel to St. Louis on Sunday and the opening game of their three-game series with the Cardinals has been postponed while St. Louis deals with a COVID-19 outbreak.
Monday’s game has been pushed back. It’s unclear whether the entire series will be scrapped pending an update by Major League Baseball. The Cardinals have not played since July 30. Monday’s postponement marks their 11th game derailed by the outbreak.
Yankees’ Stanton lands on IL
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The New York Yankees have placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. The move was announced before Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Stanton was hurt in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader with the Rays while advancing from first to second base on a wild pitch. He hurt his right calf during spring training and had spent time during the coronavirus-caused shutdown rehabbing at the Yankees’ spring training complex in Tampa.
Mets place Wacha on injured list
NEW YORK — Michael Wacha has been placed on the injured list because of right shoulder inflammation three starts into his one-year contract with the New York Mets.
Manager Luis Rojas said before Sunday’s game with Miami that Wacha felt pain in his shoulder after allowing four runs in five innings on Friday.
Wacha is 1-2 with a 6.43 ERA this season. He pitched five innings of one-run ball in his debut July 27 in Boston, but has allowed nine runs over nine innings in his past two starts.
Pirates’ Evans to miss rest of season
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates utility infielder Phil Evans will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a concussion and fracturing his jaw in a collision with teammate Gregory Polanco in foul territory.
Director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Sunday that Evans was in good spirits but is still dealing with some swelling in his face.
BASKETBALL
NBA fines Green for Booker comments
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s suggestion for Devin Booker’s future did not amuse the NBA.
The league fined Green $50,000 on Sunday for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule with his comments about Booker, the Phoenix Suns’ star guard.
“Get my man out of Phoenix,” Green said Saturday during an appearance as an analyst for TNT. “It’s not good for him. It’s not good for his career.”
Asked on-air if he was tampering, Green replied, “maybe.”
The league tightened its rules before this season when it comes to matters such as tampering, salary cap circumvention and free agency timing rules — with one emphasis being the rule prohibiting player-to-player tampering.
AUTO RACING
Verstapped wins 70th Anniversary GP
SILVERSTONE, England — Max Verstappen sprung what could be the surprise of the Formula One season by beating Lewis Hamilton to win the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday. The Red Bull driver crossed the line at Silverstone 11.3 seconds clear of Hamilton, with Valtteri Bottas third.
GOLF
Sullivan claims English Championship
WARE, England — An emotional Andy Sullivan ended a near five-year wait for his fourth European Tour title as he recorded a seven-shot victory at the English Championship in Ware on Sunday.
Kang seizes on Ko collapse for LPGA win
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Five shots behind with six holes to play, Danielle Kang won her second straight LPGA Tour event on Sunday when Lydia Ko took double bogey on the final hole in the Marathon Classic.
TENNIS
Popyrin wthdraws from U.S. Open
NEW YORK — Alexei Popyrin withdrew from the U.S. Open on Sunday, allowing 2012 champion Andy Murray to move into the main draw. That means Murray can relinquish the wild-card invitation he received from the U.S. Tennis Association, which now will be given to American Mitchell Krueger.
Ferro upsets Kontaveit in Palermo final
PALERMO, Sicily — Fiona Ferro upset fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit in the Palermo Ladies Open final on Sunday to win the first tour-level tennis title in five months. Ferro, who is ranked 53rd in the world, won, 6-2, 7-5. She had lost just one set on her way to the final.